Why some tourists from UAE are turning their vacations into ‘voluntourism’

Rohit's volunteering experience in Beirut

‘Voluntourism’ – where travellers combine their trips with volunteer activities – is gaining popularity among UAE residents, according to industry experts.

From cleaning beaches to supporting animal welfare, UAE travellers are increasingly participating in meaningful initiatives abroad, making their journeys not only about exploring new destinations but also giving back to local communities and the environment.

Rohit Garg, a Dubai-based Indian professional, shared his recent ‘voluntourism’ experience. He told Khaleej Times: “I had the privilege of participating as a volunteer at one of the recycling stations during my visit to Beirut. Our task was to collect empty plastic bottles after an event, supporting the recycling initiative, and contributing to a cleaner city.”

Garg served as the team leader, and he said he enjoyed the opportunity to guide and support a group of passionate young Lebanese students. “Their energy, enthusiasm, and deep love for their city were inspiring. It was incredible to witness their commitment to making a positive difference for their community,” he said.

Rohit Garg

“The experience not only gave me a chance to contribute to a meaningful cause but also left me with a deeper appreciation of the vibrant spirit of Beirut and its people. It was a beautiful blend of travel, service, and connection, encapsulating the very essence of 'voluntourism',” Garg added.

Another ‘voluntourist’ Hadi Khaleel, 34, a Dubai-based marketing executive, shared: “During my recent trip to Mauritius, I joined a beach cleaning project aimed at preserving the island’s stunning coastline. Armed with gloves and bags, we spent the day collecting plastic waste and debris along the shore.

“What made the experience so special was not just the sense of accomplishment but the connection I felt to the local community and the environment. Working alongside local volunteers, I saw firsthand how small actions can have a significant impact on preserving natural beauty for future generations. Voluntourism allowed me to give back while enjoying the beauty of Mauritius, making the trip far more meaningful,” Khaleel added.

Supporting local communities

Sapna Aidasani, marketing director at Pluto Travels, noted voluntourism – often linked to corporate social responsibility (CSR), has grown significantly, particularly in the post-Covid era.

“The pandemic has heightened awareness of CSR, leading to a surge in volunteer tourism initiatives,” she said.

Sapna Aidasani

Recently, Sapna had the opportunity to curate a special voluntourism package for 25 high-end delegates travelling from Dubai to Africa. Their mission was to support communities in need. “This form of tourism not only allows travellers to explore new destinations but also to make a meaningful impact on the lives of others,” Sapna noted.

Voluntourism is also gaining popularity for its focus on animal welfare. Sapna said: “Many travellers are drawn to animal orphanages, where they can contribute to the care and rehabilitation of wildlife.

She also recalled a particularly inspiring initiative from two years ago, where she worked with a group of children travelling to the Far East to clean beaches. “As this trend continues to grow, it presents an opportunity for the travel industry to foster positive change and promote sustainable tourism practices,” she added.

