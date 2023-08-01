Partner Content By KT Engage
Unleash the thrill: A summer to remember with Glitch
Embark on an exciting adventure with Glitch's 'Spend & Win' campaign, promising a rollercoaster ride of fabulous prizes and unforgettable memories
The sun is scorching. With the dreaded days of summer underway, a walk outdoors may leave you sweating under the sweltering heat, but fret not as we got you covered. In the mood for some exciting and refreshing games? Fellow enthusiasts! This one's for you. Glitch, Dubai's newest indoor active entertainment complex is back with a thrilling offer which you can't miss out on! So, get ready for an extraordinary summer filled with excitement, prizes, and endless fun with Glitch's new 'Spend & Win' campaign, which will see weekly, monthly and grand prize winners take home big prizes until September 11. Sound fun? Surely does.
So, what's this all about? Let us break it down for you. Just make sure to spend Dh80 or more and you will be qualified to enter an exciting raffle draw with crazy prizes. We know you are eager to increase your chances of winning, and we've got the secret sauce for you - The more you spend, the more tickets you will accumulate, increasing your chances of winning. The mission is simple to reward you for your continued loyalty and support.
The three-month campaign will see prizes handed out to five lucky winners each week. Get ready, as week three promises you an exciting merchandise, all courtesy of Glitch! Week 4 will see winners walk home with a grand hamper from Nine West, whereas week five winners will take home a delightful dinner voucher from Chinese Star Restaurant, along with Bath & Body Works Gift Hamper during week six, a Dh250 voucher from The Face Shop during week seven and finally a Dh100 dine-in voucher from Wingstop during week eight.
And the fun doesn't stop there! Additionally, a monthly random draw will also be held with one lucky winner chosen for unlimited access to Glitch for one year. The second month’s prize is vouchers worth Dh1,000 from Al Ghurair Centre (AGC).
Gear up for the best news! The ultimate draw and the grand prize in September will see one lucky customer walk home with a brand new Exeed LX! Experience the perfect combination of efficiency and assurance with a fuel-efficient car backed by an impressive seven-year or 200,000km warranty. Powered by a 1.5L Turbo Engine (156HP/230 N.M), the vehicle features dual 12.3-inch LCD screens, luxurious leather seats, and seamless mobile connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The grand prize will be awarded on September 15. Entries will be accepted until September 11.
GLITCH, Dubai's newest and one of the largest family-focused entertainment centre opened its doors to customers on June 19. With more than 30 interactive attractions designed for children, teens, and the young at heart, GLITCH promises non-stop excitement and endless fun for all the family. The complex is spread across 40,000 sqft and combines rides, games, and play areas for a wholesome experience.
Remember! The 'Spend & Win' campaign will run from July 17 until September 11. So, grab your friends, and anyone else who loves an adventure, and head over to Glitch to be part of the action.
It's time to win big - See you at Glitch for the summer of a lifetime! #UNLEASHTHEEXTRAINYOU.
For more information, visit https://glitcharabia.com/wps/portal/glitch/home/offers or www.instagram.com/glitcharabia/