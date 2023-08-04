UAE travel: Airfares drop by 30%, residents look to extend vacations

Experts say that residents prefer an average budget of Dh3,500 to Dh4,500 per person with a duration of 5-6 nights

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 8:13 AM Last updated: Fri 4 Aug 2023, 9:19 AM

A vast majority of UAE residents took their summer breaks in line with the peak of the summer season and school vacations last month, travelling to different parts of the globe.

This month, the cost of holiday packages have dropped, experts have indicated. "We've noticed that airfares in August have been reduced by nearly 30 per cent," said Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com.

The lowered travel costs and airfares have helped residents to continue their vacations or extend their breaks. “This month, residents in the UAE are embarking on extended vacation journeys, empowered by reduced airline prices and alluring affordable travel packages to sought-after destinations.”

Experts said that residents prefer an average budget of Dh3,500 to Dh4,500 per person with a duration of 5-6 nights, with some are even extending their getaways to 10 days.

“We have recorded that many residents are willing to travel during August due to the reduction in price for holiday packages. Packages with a price tag of Dh3,000 to Dh3,500 are highly in demand,” said Mir Wasim Raja, manager at Galadari Brothers ITS.

For nearly 80 per cent of travellers planning family vacations, the significance of family-oriented travel experiences is evident. “Many families prefer travelling to their hometowns in the first month of summer vacation. Now that they have returned, they are willing to take another short experience with their children before the school reopens,” said Raja.

Industry experts have also recorded the desire for new experiences and destinations, and affordability is one of the key factors that have boosted the interest of the residents to travel.

Babu believes that earlier home country vacations were the norm, however they are now "witnessing a remarkable shift as people now opt for two leisure trips combined with visits to loved ones. Many are choosing to elevate their travel experiences with premium economy flights and minimum 4-star accommodations, seeking the perfect balance of luxury and affordability.”

Experts have recorded that destinations like Bangkok, Georgia, Baku, Salalah, Abha, and AlUla and visa-on-arrival countries are in great demand, allowing travellers to enjoy better flight fares, even with a single layover.

“This year, we have witnessed an exceptional rise in leisure packages booked, with over 15,000 packages sold, more than doubling our pre-Covid numbers. The growth momentum is expected to continue, driving double-digit growth in the coming years.”

Alongside the demand for affordable luxury, UAE travellers increasingly seek adventure sports, cultural immersion, and eco-friendly experiences for themselves and their families, adding unique elements to their vacations.

