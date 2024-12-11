UAE-Pakistan travel: Can passengers carry items worth Dh4,400? Authority clarifies

Photo: File

Pakistan’s government has rejected rumours that personal baggage items worth more than $1,200 (Dh4,400) will seized from passengers travelling from the UAE and other countries.

A number of media outlets in Pakistan reported that passengers carrying items worth more than $1,200 will be seized at the airport under a "new law".

A statement issued by Pakistan’s tax authority, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), said that a proposed amendment to its baggage rules “created a wrong impression that the value of personal baggage has been fixed up to $1,200 and this confusion has been circulating in the Press and other media in the country".

The FBR clarified that the purpose of the draft amendment is to curb the misuse of the baggage facility by commercial carriers.

“As explicitly mentioned in the notification, the limit of $1,200 does not include the items for ‘personal use or gift’ by a passenger. Therefore, it is clarified that the limit of $1,200 mentioned in the draft notification does not apply to items of personal use and bona fide baggage items. The impression that Customs shall confiscate personal baggage valuing more than $1,200 is strongly rebutted,” the tax authority said.

There are over 1.7 million Pakistanis living in the UAE and hundreds of thousands of tourists also visit the Emirates every year. Most of the UAE-based Pakistanis buy expensive and valuable gift items for their families and loved ones when travelling back to their home country. Therefore, this has become a major concern for the community.

The FBR elaborated that it has withdrawn the draft notification to avoid any confusion among the public.