UAE: Many expats opt for shorter visits home during long holidays; here's why

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:27 AM

Many UAE residents are either skipping or shortening visits to their home countries and instead opting to fly to new long-haul tourist destinations that were previously unaffordable, thanks to low-cost airlines expanding their networks to such popular places.

The UAE budget carriers have recently added several long-haul popular tourist routes across Southeast Asia and Western Europe to their networks, going beyond a five-hour flight radius.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia recently announced the launch of a service to Vienna, Austria, later this year, selling one-way tickets to Vienna for only Dh399. The local carrier has also launched its service to Athens (Greece), Krakow (Poland) and (Phuket). In addition, Wizz Air and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi have also been expanding their network.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Shamsheed CV, senior consultant for outbound travel at Wisefox Tourism, said people are not travelling much to their home countries during holidays this time.

“Earlier, people used to travel to their home country at the end of June and then return in August (2-month summer break). Since fares are skyrocketing to home destinations, residents travel for two to three weeks in the middle of summer vacations and return before August 10 when airfares are minimal.

"Residents nowadays travel and explore new destinations instead of flying to home countries. They try to explore other destinations during summer break," he added.

Shamsheed CV

Low-cost airlines' launch of new popular destinations at affordable rates now encourages many budget-conscious families to explore these new popular tourist destinations rather than going to their home countries.