UAE-India travel: New route to Bengaluru introduced by budget carrier

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:51 PM

Budget carrier Air India Express has launched a direct flight between Abu Dhabi and the Indian city of Bengaluru.

With over 200 weekly flights, Bengaluru is the largest station for Air India Express.

With the launch of the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight, Indians from cities such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam now have the option to connect to UAE capital.

Air India Express operates direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli. It connects 17 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi via one-stop itineraries.