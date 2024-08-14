'We are obsessed': UAE zoo welcomes 3 endangered sand kittens born at its sanctuary

Photo: WAM

For the first time in several years, three Arabian sand kittens were born recently at the popular Al Ain Zoo.

The Arabian sand cat — one of the most important desert creatures — is considered an endangered animal according to the Abu Dhabi Red List. To preserve the species, it has been included in the zoo's natural breeding programme.

The park's team was over the moon when, after years of efforts, their sand cat gave birth to the furry kittens.

"We are obsessed," the team wrote on Instagram as it welcomed the triplets. In the post, the zoo also asked for help in finding the "purr-fect names" for them. Netizens were encouraged to share name suggestions in the comments section.

Among the names that were suggested were: "Bubbles, Buttercup, Blossom" and "Leo, Luna, and Luca". The zoo is yet to announce the kittens' final names.

Those who wish to see the newborns in person will have to wait until September since Al Ain Zoo is closed for summer.

The kittens are in good health and they are receiving the best standards of care, the zoo said in a statement.

“We are proud of the success of the breeding project. We will continue to develop specialised programs and conduct field research to study these species and breed them in their natural habitats," said Ahmed Issa Al Harrasi, acting director-general of the Al Ain Zoo and Aquarium Public Institution.