Gold confetti cannons, marching band: How Dubai's Global Village welcomed visitors on Day 1

All three gates leading to Dubai’s Global Village are now open for the attraction’s 29th season. Running until May 11, 2025, the attraction features 30 pavilions showcasing more than 90 cultures.

Anticipation filled the air ahead of the opening, with the crowd standing in queues since 4pm. The festivities kicked off with a vibrant Al Yola dance, an Emirati folk art, accompanied by a song celebrating the spirit of the Global Village.

Following the dance, a clown entertained the crowd, engaging with children and spreading laughter at the main gate. The excitement reached new heights when colourful confetti covered the area.

A lively band, waving Global Village flags in every hue, marched through the area, playing drums and singing celebratory tunes, further igniting the festive spirit.

As the sun set, crowds of visitors followed the band, marking the official opening of the new season.

The outdoor destination that opens during the cooler months features over 3,500 shopping outlets, 250 dining options, 40,000 shows, and 200 rides, games and attractions for its current season.

Fireworks will light up the sky over the attraction every Friday and Saturday at 9pm. Weekday tickets are priced at Dh25 and are valid Sunday to Thursday (excluding public holidays). Any Day tickets cost Dh30. Tuesday is family and ladies only day.

Khaleej Times got a look at all the features that are new this season:

This season introduces three exciting new pavilions: Jordan, Iraq, and a combined Sri Lanka & Bangladesh pavilion. Each pavilion offers a unique cultural experience, from traditional crafts to authentic cuisines.

Jordanian pavilion

Ryan Yahia, who worked at the Jordan pavilion, expresses his joy: “As a Jordanian, it feels like home to represent my country here.” He previously served at the Syrian pavilion but is happy that he is in the Jordanian one now.

Visitors can savour delicious bread morsels dipped in olive oil and thyme at the latest addition.

The Sri Lanka & Bangladesh pavilion showcases vibrant handicrafts and unique local treasures, with many shops yet to open, promising an even richer experience ahead.

New 3D projection

One of the standout features this season is a stunning 3D projection inside the exit dome of the Gate of the World. This visual spectacle is set to captivate audiences as they leave, with mesmerizing images of fish and stars dancing across the dome. The lively atmosphere is enhanced by clowns entertaining guests, making it a delightful and unforgettable way to conclude a visit to Global Village. Brand new dragon The beloved Dragon Lake now features a brand new dragon that is twice the size of its predecessor. This majestic creature is set to steal the show, hosting a thrilling laser and fire display throughout the day. With dramatic music and vibrant colours, the crowd can gather to watch in awe as flames emerge from the dragon, creating an electrifying experience for families. Restaurant Plaza This season introduces the Restaurant Plaza, comprising 11 double-story restaurants that offer a diverse range of cuisines. Located next to the Carnaval fun-fair area, the plaza overlooks the central stage where live shows are performed. After a day of exploring, visitors can unwind in this vibrant space, enjoying delicious meals surrounded by the colourful atmosphere of the Carnaval. The modern design and lively ambiance make it the perfect spot for a delightful dining experience. Floating and Railway markets upgraded The Floating and Railway markets have received exciting upgrades, enhancing the shopping experience with fresh aesthetics and new offerings. Guests can explore a variety of flavours from different cuisines, all while enjoying the scenic views of the dragon. The addition of double-story kiosks along Fiesta Street further enriches the vibrant atmosphere, making it a must-visit for food lovers and culture enthusiasts alike. New look stunt show Prepare for adrenaline-pumping excitement with the new Cyber City Danger Zone Stunt Show. Featuring gravity-defying stunts performed on motorcycles and cars, this high-speed spectacle includes jaw-dropping maneuvers and even a daring stuntman jumping into a pool while on fire. Suitable for both children and adults, this thrilling show promises to leave everyone on the edge of their seats, making it a highlight of the Global Village experience. ALSO READ: UAE: Going to Jebel Jais? New 'value' packages announced for zipline, sledder adventures Dubai's Global Village: Your guide to free, paid parking; using public buses Global Village in Dubai: Ticket prices, timings, new attractions; all you need to know about Season 29