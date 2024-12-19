UAE: Now, visit Sharjah's historical sites on first-of-its-kind Metaverse platform

See the ancient rock engravings of Khor Fakkan and Kalba, participate in archaeological digs, and even restore historical coins uncovered in Mleiha — without having to leave your home
KT Photos: Ruqayya Al Qaydi / Hind Aldah
Now, it's possible to explore Sharjah's heritage and ancient cultural sites wherever you may be — whether you're at home, in school or anywhere around the globe. All you have to is log in and head into the Metaverse to experience history through the emirate's virtual 'archaeological centre'.
A world-first platform, Sharjah's 'Archaeological Centre in the Metaverse' blends education and entertainme as it offers an interactive journey through some of the emirate's most famous archaeological sites.
Users can virtually visit the ancient rock engravings of Khor Fakkan and Kalba, participate in archaeological digs, and even restore historical coins uncovered in Mleiha.
Featuring both Arabic and English audio guides, the platform was developed by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority. Besides making the emirate's heritage accessible to people worldwide, it also enhances their understanding of conservation techniques.
"Our goal is to serve people of all ages around the world, to spread the cultural heritage of Sharjah, and allow people to learn about its discoveries, artefacts, and treasures. We also aim to reach researchers, including students and specialists," said Khaled Al Zarouni, head of the Information Department at the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.
With just an Internet connection, visitors can access this experience from the comfort of their homes, without the need to visit museums, he added. The experience is available in a detailed and clear format, fully documented."
Khaled Al Zarouni
Digital artefacts — whether in the Metaverse or augmented reality (AR)— are designed with precision to match the real items, Khaled said.
"These are not fictional pieces; they are accurate representations. When users access any artefact, they are provided with detailed information about its location, age, and the civilization it belongs to."
Watch a video of the virtual tour here:
Those who wish to experience the AR feature on the authority's website will need to use a smartphone.
The authority also offers a special "passport", which includes a barcode granting visitors direct access to the site. This passport features stamps for the 23 archaeological sites across Sharjah.
The project began around 2018 and has gone through several stages over the course of three years, integrating various technologies before reaching the Metaverse.
Initially, the project focused on 3D imaging of artefacts, followed by AR, and later virtual reality. Khaled said: "During the Covid-19 period, we were ahead of the curve, having already started with these technologies."
Initially, the project was a collaboration with the Global Digital Heritage Organization, but it was later fully developed by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority.
Looking to the future, the authority also plans to incorporate AI “artificial intelligence” into the field of archaeology.
This initiative not only strengthens Sharjah’s position as a global cultural hub but also underscores its ongoing efforts to embrace technology in preserving and sharing its rich history with the world.
