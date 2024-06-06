E-Paper

UAE: New Moon-shaped project to rise 'above the clouds' in Sharjah

The Sharjah Ruler visited the under-construction leisure spot on Thursday; here's what you'll find inside once it's completed

by

Sahim Salim
Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 3:20 PM

Last updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 4:04 PM

A new crescent-shaped project is being built atop a hill in Sharjah’s Kalba — and it will offer panoramic views of the mountains, valleys, and the coast.

Taking shape about 850 metres above the sea level on Jebel Deem, Ghamam (‘above the clouds’) has two floors: The first will have a restaurant, an open café, and a reading room; while the ground floor houses viewing platforms, a multipurpose hall, and a prayer room.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

More than 4,500 trees have been planted to green the rocky mountain for the new attraction. These include olive, apple, pomegranate, and grape trees.


The project will also have an open theatre and play areas for children.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, visited the under-construction project on Thursday.

A football stadium and a 100-room hotel will also be built near the project on the mountain. The Sharjah Ruler had previously highlighted how the stadium — being built 650 metres above the sea level — would be 10 degrees cooler than the city, with footballers being able to play in humidity-free conditions.

This is the second project of its kind to come up in Sharjah. In 2021, the Sharjah Ruler inaugurated Al Suhub Rest Area that towers 600 metres over Khor Fakkan.

Kalba is becoming a must-visit spot in the emirate — with all its new attractions. Recently, it saw the opening of three mega projects: Hanging Gardens, Al Hefaiyah Lake and a clock tower.

