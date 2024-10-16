UAE: Going to Jebel Jais? New 'value' packages announced for zipline, sledder adventures

Photo: File

It's peak adventure season in the UAE — and Ras Al Khaimah's popular Jebel Jais is treating thrill-seekers to 'value-packed' offers as winter approaches.

Jais Adventure Park (JAP) — known for the world's longest zipline, the high-octane sledder ride, and stunning mountain views — has put together new packages and enhanced experiences for the 2024/25 season.

Now, you can fly on the world's longest zipline Jais Flight and then race down the mountain on the Jais Sledder in a new special offer. The packages, which come with free pictures of your zipline adventure, start at Dh399.

Jais Sledder at UAE's highest peak, Jebel Jais. Photo: Supplied

Exclusive offers are rolled out for Jais Sky Tour, too, catering to families who are raring to see the mountains on a 5km zigzag zipline at a speed of up to 60kmph.

Here are the package details:

Dh399 package: Jais Flight, Jais Sledder, plus pictures of the zipline adventure from the Viewpoint

Dh499 package: Jais Flight, Jais Sledder, pictures, plus Dh100 voucher for Puro outlets (where you can have a meal or grab a bite while soaking in the views of the mountain)

Dh800 family package: Jais Sky Tour for two adults and two children

Dh999 family package: Jais Sky Tour for two adults and two kids, plus Dh200 dining voucher at Puro outlets

Timings

Jais Flight: 9.30am to 4pm

Jais Skytour: Two time slots per day (9.30am and 3pm)

Jais Sledder: 10am to 5pm (Ticket counter closes between 4pm and 4.30pm, depending on the crowd)

Bear Grylls Explorers Camp

The world’s first Bear Grylls Explorers Camp (BGEC) has also kicked off its 2024/25 season with its cosy cabins nestled in the heart of the Jebel Jais mountains.