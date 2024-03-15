UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Free entry to popular zoo announced for today

All children up to 12 years old will be able to enter the attraction without tickets

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Fri 15 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM

Here's an idea for families looking for fun things to do with their kids today, March 15: A trip to Al Ain Zoo, where entry is free today for all children.

Celebrating Emirati Children's Day today, the zoo rolled out the offer to all its young visitors up to the age of 12.

At this popular attraction, children can feed giraffes, see a hippo up close, watch lemurs, and enjoy a unique show featuring some birds of prey. There are educational tours, too, at the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre and Al Ain Safari.

Al Ain Zoo also offers unique experiences designed for children to develop their cognitive, intellectual, cultural, social, and physical skills. One such experience is the Children's Discovery Garden, which promotes a love of discovery and offers fun activities that entail direct and safe interaction with animals. (With inputs from Wam)

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Travel