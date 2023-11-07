UAE: Free entry to Al Ain Zoo for students until November 12

Photo: WAM

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 11:37 PM

Al Ain Zoo is set to launch the 5th Conservation Festival 2023 on Wednesday under the theme “Nature’s Sustainability,” with various activities and events aimed at promoting the Zoo’s role in the protection of wildlife and preservation of natural wealth and resources.

The festival offers students free entrance throughout its course and will run until November 12 across various areas of the Zoo from the main gate through the exhibitions, theatres, and surrounding areas including the Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre, as well as popular restaurants and cafés.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Director-General of the Zoo Aquarium Public Institution in Al Ain, said: "This year's Conservation Festival comes in conjunction with the global event that UAE is hosting, COP28. We support the largest climate action gathering by showcasing various sustainability initiatives inside and outside the Zoo, in addition to programmes offered by our partners in the sector.”

The Director General also highlighted the role of the festival in engaging society by highlighting the initiatives of individuals in sustainability, encouraging them to do better, and educating future generations on the importance of sustainability and nature conservation.

The festival will include workshops on sustainability and the future of youth, competitions and art sessions such as painting and sculpting for both professional artists and amateurs, carnival and other workshops for the youth, an organic products market, and various stands for organisations showcasing their products and innovations in sustainability.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In terms of wildlife, there is a cultural and awareness-raising event entitled, "Zookeepers’ Talks", where carers talk about the most important unique characteristics of each animal species such as lemurs, tigers, cheetahs, and Gibbons.

The 5th Conservation Festival is supported by several key partners such as the International Fund for Houbara Conservation, the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism’s Qattara Market, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), Al Ain Distribution Company, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, the Red Crescent Society and the Environment Friends Society.

ALSO READ: