Shopping deals, acrobatic acts: Dubai to celebrate UAE National Day with 6-day festivities

As the country gears up to mark 53 years of UAE's union, holidays have been announced for government and private employees, translating into 4-day weekends for most residents, and a 5-day break for those in Sharjah.

Shopping deals, acts by acrobats, musical performances, fireworks, and a range of culinary experiences are some of the special events residents can look forward to as Dubai celebrates Eid Al Etihad from November 28 to December 3.

Dubai's eateries and cafes will serve exclusive tasting moments, limited-time promotions and special events that blend traditional Emirati flavours with global influences, paying tribute to the nation's rich heritage and dynamic culinary diversity. Emirati Eats will also bring a mix of culinary experiences to leading restaurants across the emirate.

On November 28, Jalsat Moments will include a line-up of Arab singers in a musical that will take the stage at Coca-Cola Arena, with performances by Ayed Yousef, Eida Al Menhali, Nabeel Shuail, and Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi.

The Dubai community can watch firework shows for free at these spots from December 1 to 3:

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR: December 1, 8pm

Hatta Sign: December 2, 8pm

Dubai Festival City Mall: December 2, 9.10pm

Al Seef: December 3, 9pm