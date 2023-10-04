Popular UAE attraction announces new timings for winter season

If ethical dining sounds like bland fare, sample this: An uncompromising vegan cruise down the mighty river turns out to be a memorable, epicurean treat
Al Ain Zoo has announced new opening hours for this winter season. The popular family-friendly attraction is now welcoming visitors from 9am to 6pm every day.
The new timings took effect on October 2, the park said.
At the zoo, various recreational activities are in store for visitors of all ages — from the famous 'Dinner with the Lions' to movie screenings, and animal feeding experiences.
Al Ain Safari tours run from 9am to 5pm every day.
