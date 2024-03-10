New attraction in UAE: Hanging Gardens opens in Sharjah

Hanging Garden in Kalba. Photos: WAM

With over 100,000 trees spanning an area of 1.6 million square feet and towering at a height of 281 meters above sea level, the UAE's latest attraction - Hanging Gardens in Kalba - is now open for residents.

The garden, located on the Sharjah-Kalba Road, was inaugurated by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on March 8.

Dr Sheikh Sultan unveiled the opening of the garden, touring its sections with attendees. He inspected the aesthetic elements of the garden, including green spaces, flowers adorning the terraces, and waterfalls. He also enjoyed a musical performance by school students expressing their love and appreciation.

Kalba residents also expressed their gratitude to Dr Sheikh Sultan, praising his support for the developmental projects he initiated in the area. The Sharjah Ruler took commemorative photos with the children and toured the central restaurant in the garden, which can seat 215 people. The restaurant features a classic semi-circular architectural design and provides views of the gardens and waterfall.

Watch him tour the garden in the below video:

The Sharjah Ruler also visited the designated recreational areas for children, which are divided into three sections based on age groups. He carefully inspected the mountain climbing routes with three varying difficulty levels, showcasing agricultural terraces, waterfalls, lush trees, and colourful flowers along the way.

Professional skaters performed in a designated arena, which covers an area of 24,000 square feet and includes three levels for children, beginners, and professionals.

Train for tourists at Hanging Garden in Kalba. Photos: WAM

Furthermore, Dr Sheikh Sultan inspected the track for the excursion train, which can carry 55 people and has a length of 820 metres, passing through 4 stations. One station can be found at the upper cafeteria, while the other three are situated within the garden. Train stations offer waiting areas, providing visitors with a great opportunity to explore different parts of the garden and its recreational and service features. Moreover, the park includes a 760-metre running track encircling its landmarks from the interior.

The Sharjah Ruler then moved to the upper area of the Hanging Gardens, where a restaurant building was built using traditional wooden architecture to serve visitors. The restaurant, located 270 metres above sea level, accommodates 100 guests and provides a stunning panoramic view of the three sides of the Hanging Gardens.

The project offers various amenities for visitors, such as 262 parking spaces, facilities for disabled parking, and electric vehicle charging stations. Moreover, the facilities include restrooms, prayer rooms for both genders, and a cafeteria offering light meals.

The launch of the Hanging Gardens project is a key component of a holistic development strategy to enhance and improve the economic, tourism, and cultural landscape of Kalba city. The project is designed to offer a top tourist and recreational destination for local residents, visitors from nearby areas, and tourists.

The garden provides a wonderful opportunity for leisure and enjoyment, acting as a central location for entertainment, sports, and appreciating the beautiful natural surroundings. This helps boost tourism and economic activity, adding value to other projects in the city.

