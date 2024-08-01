Look: Inside UAE museum that houses abandoned plane and rare, giant cars

KT Photos: Neeraj Murali

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 11:09 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 11:28 AM

From the prototype of the first vehicle ever built to hundreds of antique cars, this auto museum has it all. If you are a car enthusiast, it’s a must-visit. If not, exploring this attraction will surely make you one.

The moment you enter the premises of the Emirates National Auto Museum, a massive globe will capture your attention — but it isn't your typical structure.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It's a recreational vehicle built in the shape of a globe and it has more than seven bedrooms across three floors.

This colossal structure instantly sets the bar high for the journey ahead and guests are rarely disappointed.

The museum houses a personal collection of Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, and each artefact tells a story of innovation.

15ft-tall Willys Jeep

If you're into history, you'd appreciate the replicas kept here. Here's one from the World War II era: A fully functional Willys Jeep, standing nearly 15 feet tall.

This impressive vehicle bagged a Guinness World Record as the largest motorised vehicle in the world in 2010.

Early petrol station

Visitors begin their journey through the museum with one of the first petrol station pumps constructed in the UAE.

Featuring an analogue metre and dual containers — one for checking oil levels and the other for petrol — this allows one to imagine how fuel tanks are filled in the good ol' days.

A horseless carriage

Visitors also come across a horseless carriage manufactured more than a century ago—a 1915 Ford Model T Brass-Era Speedster.

This car — adorned with brass parts like a serpent horn, headlamps, and a thermometer — features four-wheel hydraulic brakes and a special two-speed rear axle for smooth driving. The sight of this classic vehicle transports you back in time.

Hundred-year-old cars

Visitors are surely in for a surprise the moment they see the oldest Ford cars, with their massive bonnets and bumpers, recollecting scenes from old movies. Some cars, used in the UAE nearly a century ago, are preserved in their original form.

In the first section of the museum, guests can marvel at the vehicles manufactured nearly 100 years ago. Engineering wonders like the 1925 American LaFrance, Dodge Special Roadster, Chrysler, Ford T, Leon Bollee, and Bugatti transport visitors to an era of untarred roads, when a car was considered the most prized possession of the rich.

The American muscle

The second section introduces mighty vehicles manufactured in America. Before entering, visitors are captivated by the massive Dodge Power Wagon, claimed to be the world's largest pickup truck, eight times its actual size, with bedrooms in the cabin. The actual vehicle and a miniature model are showcased at the centre of the museum.

Old American mighty cars are all neatly parked inside the museum — from Ford and Cadillac to Buick, Plymouth Master, Mercury, and Dodge, manufactured from the 1940s to as recently as 2000.

There are also trucks built in the 1960s and 1970s. These vehicles, with their rugged exteriors and powerful engines, symbolise the strength of the craftsmanship.

The European elegance

Those into European cars would instantly fall in love with some beauties from the 1950s.

With brands like Mercedes, BMW, Rolls Royce, and Fiat taking centre stage, the displays showcase how German cars looked at that time.

One highlight is the rainbow-coloured Mercedes Benz 500 SELs.