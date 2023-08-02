It is amazing: Indian actor Ranveer Singh calls Abu Dhabi a 'perfect place' to be this summer

The Bollywood icon says the UAE Capital has provided him with some of the most remarkable experiences of his life

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 2:27 PM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 2:32 PM

Popular Indian actor Ranveer Singh finds the world-class tourism destination of Abu Dhabi a “perfect place” to visit this summer.

Offering a diverse range of experiences, the Capital has impressed Ranveer, who loves travelling and exploring new places and has been a frequent visitor here. And the superstar is excitedly looking forward to a two-year journey as Abu Dhabi’s brand ambassador for the Indian market.

“It is amazing, especially being a brand ambassador of Abu Dhabi, which is a place where you can discover a variety of memorable and enriching experiences all just minutes apart throughout the year is truly an achievement in itself. I look forward to relishing the abundance of experiences and events that can be enjoyed in this beautiful capital city of the UAE over the next two years – from sports to music, dance, and comedy,” the flamboyant actor with infectious energy level told Khaleej Times.

In May, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi announced a new partnership with Ranveer to promote tourism in India. Ranveer and his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani were featured in the DCT’s promotional video highlighting the ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ campaign, where he is enjoying visiting top attractions and beautiful places spread across the Capital. The campaign is aligned with Abu Dhabi’s plans to attract 24 million visitors by the end of 2023.

When asked about his fondest memories and favourite adventures here, the pop culture icon said that Abu Dhabi provided him with some of the “most remarkable experiences” of his life.

“It never leaves a chance to surprise me. Every time I visit, I am amazed and refreshed. Be it exploring the rich culture of this city to enjoying the heritage sites, I have always come back with a memory from this place. If we see the adventure destinations in Abu Dhabi, CLYMB on Yas Island offers a unique and exhilarating thrill with its towering indoor climbing wall and the excitement of freefalling in the massive indoor skydiving tunnel. A long-standing wish, being part of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit was an incredible experience, witnessing the breathtaking spins and feeling the electrifying energy of the race,” said the actor with more than 44 million followers on Instagram.

What does he pack for trips

Sharing his idea of a perfect summer holiday in Abu Dhabi, the actor stressed that the Capital is an apt choice with pristine beaches, theme parks and much more.

“Abu Dhabi is a perfect place to visit during summer. The beachside views and sealife experiences at Nurai Island will leave you enthralled. Adventure seekers can enjoy the thrills of theme parks like Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi will offer you some of the best summer experiences of your life, guaranteed.

"Enjoy the vibrant waterfront and indulge in world-class dining experiences such as the scenic beachfront at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, where you can experience a world of cuisines, cafes as well as Soul Beach, which stretches for one kilometre along the beautiful shores of Saadiyat Island.

"Dive into the fascinating Marine Life Theme Park, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, which tells the story of the connection between life on Earth and the ocean. Embrace the Arabian charm and hospitality while immersing in the beauty of the surroundings,” said Ranveer, who was honoured with UAE Golden Visa last year.

And while enjoying the mind-blowing places, there is a cherished list of travel essentials he can’t go without, starting with his wife and actor Deepika Padukone, family and friends.

“So, when I travel, I carry certain things with me which are essential. Apart from the materialistic things, I consider a good vacation company a must. As a people person, I thrive to have a good companion on any of my trips. My family, my wife, my team, and my closest friends are on top of my essentials list. For an enriching vacation or trip, I consider the people travelling with me to matter a lot. These are the people with whom I can vibe, as their presence is something that makes memories.”

Best location to shoot film

Abu Dhabi’s incredible locations and landscapes have attracted filmmakers from across the globe, and plans are afoot to build a mega film studio too. Ranveer underlined that Abu Dhabi packs a punch in delivering the right mix of ingredients for filmmaking.

“Let me tell you, the audience wants magic on the screen, and through cinema, we thrive to deliver them. Abu Dhabi is a place where we meticulously bring those aspects from. Be it the rich heritage structures of this emirate, like Qasr Al Hosn and the presidential palace of Qasr Al Watan, it is such a beautiful place. Well, this is just one example of it: this city is studded with many places worth exploring in a film.

"Abu Dhabi truly stands out as a filming destination. The infrastructures are magnificent, and as a filmmaker, we get ample support and services in terms of incentives or subsidies. The availability of world-class facilities, experienced crews, and on top of that, a welcoming environment, everything makes Abu Dhabi an excellent choice for filmmakers,” added the actor, whose film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is playing in cinemas.

