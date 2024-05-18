From Louvre to Expo: Free entry to popular UAE attractions today; here's a guide

Etihad Airways says it’s coordinating with the Irish officials for all close-contact tracing
Today is the perfect time to enjoy cultural experiences with family and friends in the UAE: Entry is free to several museums in the country.
Marking International Museum Day, some of the UAE's major cultural attractions are opening their doors to all, without tickets.
The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi on Saadiyat Island are welcoming visitors free of charge until 8.30pm. Visitors will only be required to show their Emirates ID at the ticket desk for free admission, or they can save time by pre-booking on the museum website.
The museum has also prepared several activities throughout the day — from art and drawing workshops to origami-making sessions.
Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, which takes the public back to the world's greatest show, is opening for the first time today. Entry is free until tomorrow.
Located in the Opportunity District, the museum highlights the UAE’s first foray into World Expos in the 1970s, as well as Expo 2020’s inception and bid, masterplan design, and site construction. It also honours the Expo’s impact and legacy.
Entry to these museums in Sharjah is free throughout the day:
