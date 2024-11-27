Freestyle drifting, magic shows: Liwa festival set to return under Abu Dhabi's tallest dune

Every evening, fireworks will light up the desert sky at 8pm; Festival-goers can also enjoy hot air balloon rides
Motorsports fans, enthusiasts, and families can look forward to a winter getaway in the desert, as Liwa International Festival 2025 is set to kick off. From December 13 to January 4, dune bashing, drifting, and live entertainment will take centre stage under UAE's tallest dune – Tal Moreeb.
Liwa is not just for those into racing. Carnival rides, a petting zoo, and an escape room are some attractions in the Wanasa Zone, while the Night Oasis offers an immersive museum experience. Every evening, fireworks will light up the desert sky at 8pm.
Festival-goers can also enjoy hot air balloon rides for an aerial view of the festival and the surrounding desert landscape.
This year, two new attractions are coming to Liwa:
As motorsports enthusiasts gather in the sandy dunes of the desert, daring acts, vehicle showdowns and the roar of engines fill the air. Here's a look at the what fans can expect during the festival:
The event will also feature the crushing power of 12,000-pound trucks and daring motocross acts.
Fans of traditional sports can enjoy a trio of racing events across the sand, along with other cultural experiences.
Visitors to the festival can also explore traditional crafts at the Liwa Village Souk, which features intricate handicrafts created by local artisans, each piece telling a story of Liwa’s cultural heritage.
Festival-goers can satisfy their cravings with local and global flavours, from authentic Emirati specialties to international bites.
Every Saturday, Tarab Liwa in Liwa Village will hostcaptivating performances, concerts, and stage shows. This season’s concert line-up features some of the region’s most celebrated artists.
Visitors can also rre-book a glamping tent or local accommodation or bring their own RV or tent to camp under the stars in the heart of Liwa, surrounded by the golden dunes of the Al Dhafra region. Tickets are available on Liwa festival's website.
