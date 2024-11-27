Freestyle drifting, magic shows: Liwa festival set to return under Abu Dhabi's tallest dune

Motorsports fans, enthusiasts, and families can look forward to a winter getaway in the desert, as Liwa International Festival 2025 is set to kick off. From December 13 to January 4, dune bashing, drifting, and live entertainment will take centre stage under UAE's tallest dune – Tal Moreeb.

Family adventure

Liwa is not just for those into racing. Carnival rides, a petting zoo, and an escape room are some attractions in the Wanasa Zone, while the Night Oasis offers an immersive museum experience. Every evening, fireworks will light up the desert sky at 8pm.

Festival-goers can also enjoy hot air balloon rides for an aerial view of the festival and the surrounding desert landscape.

This year, two new attractions are coming to Liwa:

The Hollywood Circus where acrobats, magicians, and clowns will deliver lively performances

Tourists and residents can get the perfect photo op on the Shams Liwa Ferris Wheel, which offers panoramic views of Tal Moreeb and the surrounding dunes

Roaring engines

As motorsports enthusiasts gather in the sandy dunes of the desert, daring acts, vehicle showdowns and the roar of engines fill the air. Here's a look at the what fans can expect during the festival:

December 13-14: Freestyle Drift where master drivers showcase drifting skills

December 15: Buggy Torque Challenge is a high-intensity buggy showdown across the dunes

December 19: Liwa Burnout Challenge, where engines roar in a burnout showdown

December 21: Drivers showcase their skills at the Liwa Drift Championship.

December 22: Bikers compete head-to-head in the high-speed Bike Drag Racing event

December 27-28: Monster Jam is the world’s largest monster truck show, with an exclusive Pit Party

December 30-31: Car Stunt Championship featuring world-class drivers performing mind-blowing stunts

January 1: Ring in 2025 at the Electronic Freestyle Championship, where motorsports meet modern technology in an electrifying showcase

January 2-4: Moreeb Dune Car Championship where drivers are pushed to the limit on the region’s steepest climb brings the festival’s programme to a close

The event will also feature the crushing power of 12,000-pound trucks and daring motocross acts.

Traditional experiences

Fans of traditional sports can enjoy a trio of racing events across the sand, along with other cultural experiences.

December 16: Camel racing, a classic form of entertainment essential to the UAE culture, where these animals demonstrate their speed

December 23: A horse racing event will showcase the grace and power of these majestic animals in a fast-paced competition

December 24-26: A falcon racing tournament will showcase the UAE’s longstanding connection with these birds of prey and display their skill and speed in action

Visitors to the festival can also explore traditional crafts at the Liwa Village Souk, which features intricate handicrafts created by local artisans, each piece telling a story of Liwa’s cultural heritage.

Festival-goers can satisfy their cravings with local and global flavours, from authentic Emirati specialties to international bites.