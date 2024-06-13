Eid Al Adha 2024 in UAE: Where to watch fireworks in Dubai, Abu Dhabi this long weekend

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 11:48 PM

If you're spending the long weekend in the UAE, don't miss the spectacular fireworks shows lined up at popular attractions.

Eid Al Adha — the Festival of Sacrifice — is one of the most anticipated Islamic holidays in the country. For Muslims, it is a time of prayer, reflection, and charity, bringing communities together in a celebration of faith.

Residents in the UAE are getting a four-day weekend to mark the holiday, from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

If your planning to head out with family and friends, here's a quick guide to locations where you can catch firework displays:

Dubai

Those visiting Dubai Parks and Resorts (DPR) are set to enjoy a stunning fireworks display — but you won't have to enter one of the site's theme parks where tickets cost Dh295.

To catch the show, you'll just have to be at Riverland Dubai — the area that connects DPR's four theme parks. Here are the details:

Location: Riverland Dubai at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Date: June 16 and 17

Time: 9pm

Entry ticket: While the fireworks show is free, one will need to pay for entry tickets to Riverland. One ticket costs Dh20 when purchased at the counter, but the amount can be used to buy food and drinks. When booked online, the ticket costs Dh15 but cannot be redeemed on food and beverage.

Abu Dhabi

Those in Abu Dhabi — or planning to go to the UAE Capital — are also in for a visual treat.