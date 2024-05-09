Dubai’s Global Village breaks record with 10 million visitors in Season 28

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Thu 9 May 2024, 11:22 AM Last updated: Thu 9 May 2024, 11:25 AM

Global Village, which concluded its 28th season on Wednesday, May 8, hosted a record 10 million visitors this season.

“As the curtains draw on another spectacular season, we are thrilled to celebrate the remarkable milestone of 10 million guests gracing Global Village with their presence,” said Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment. “This underscores Global Village's positioning as a global cultural destination and reaffirms our commitment to driving economic growth and fostering cultural exchange. It is also a testament to the enduring allure of our multicultural haven and the unwavering dedication of our team.”

The season opened on October 18, 2023 and the entertainment destination offered everything from thrilling concerts and immersive cultural experiences, to shopping sprees and exhilarating rides to its visitors.

In April, the destination announced free entry for children below the age of 12. First scheduled to close on April 28, Season 28 was extended until May 8.

During season 28, Global Village showcased over 90 cultures showcased across 27 pavilions. The talents of 400 artists were on display, delivering over 40,000 performances that mesmerized audiences. Guests also enjoyed a wide range of attractions, including 200+ rides and entertainment attractions, and indulged in a diverse culinary and retail experience with over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 dining options.

Global Village will soon be returning for Season 29 and according to Fernando, it will be even more exciting. “As we embark on the journey towards Season 29, we eagerly anticipate unveiling even more thrilling experiences that will continue to captivate audiences from around the globe,” he said.

