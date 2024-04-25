Dubai's Global Village announces extension for another week

Trends are shifting away from experiences to sleep as people want to switch off and spend time away from gadgets
Dubai’s Global Village will be open for an extra week, it was announced Thursday. Season 28 of the multicultural park has been extended until May 5.
The outdoor destination — which remains open during the cooler half of the year — was to originally close on April 28. The attraction had opened a week earlier than usual for season 28 — on October 18 instead of October 25.
Global Village had announced a ‘Kids Go Free’ campaign, where children aged below 12 receive complimentary entry. The park has two types of tickets: ‘Value’, which is valid from Sunday to Thursday; and ‘Any Day’ tickets that give visitors the flexibility to use them on any day of the week, including weekends and public holidays. Entry tickets are priced at Dh22.50 for Value; and Dh27 for Any Day if booked online or via the app.
The destination is open from 4pm till midnight Sunday to Wednesday and until 1am Thursday to Saturday.
