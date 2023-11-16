UAE

Dubai's Global Village announces 30 new food and beverage kiosks this season

The concepts will be located at the new Mini World

by

Web Desk
Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:23 AM

Last updated: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 11:49 AM

Global Village has announced 30 new Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) kiosks during Season 28, featuring a diverse range of food and beverage concepts. The selection of unique SME concepts is located at the all-new Mini World next to Carnaval. Each kiosk brings its own distinctive flavour combination and cultural influence.

Some of these new kiosks include SMASH Taco, bringing the TikTok-famous smashed burger taco to Dubai, Greek Street, offering authentic Chicken Slovaki, Gyro's and Keftedes, and Swicy, promising visitors an authentic taste of Korean fried chicken in an array of flavours.

SME kiosks are an integral part of Global Village's mission to create an inclusive, immersive and culturally diverse experience for its visitors. These kiosks bring together a range of creative talents, innovative ideas, and mouthwatering flavours that reflect the park’s commitment to celebrating the rich tapestry of cultures from around the world.

Global Village's Season 28 is set to be a feast for the senses, and visitors can expect a delightful experience that encompasses diverse cultures, cuisines, and entertainment.

Web Desk

