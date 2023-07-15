Dubai's Burj Khalifa ranked among top 10 buildings with best views in the world

To determine which tower offers the best view, the study analysed the search results for the term 'beautiful views' on the 'things to do' section of a travel review platform

Published: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 1:52 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Jul 2023, 3:24 PM

Burj Khalifa has been ranked among the top 20 buildings in the world with the most beautiful views, according to a new study. The Dubai building — the tallest in the world — has also been named as the structure with the best views in Asia and the Middle East.

According to a study conducted by Buildworld, there were 2,132 mentions of the term “beautiful views” in the reviews of Burj Khalifa on Tripadvisor, a travel guidance platform. This helped the iconic structure secure the sixth spot on the list of Top 20 Buildings With the Most Beautiful Views in the World.

At 828 metres, Burj Khalifa has earned the distinction of being the tallest building in the world. It also holds several other records to its name including the highest number of stories in the world, the highest occupied floor in the world, the highest outdoor observation deck in the world, and the tallest service elevator in the world.

The observation deck Level 148 of Burj Khalifa provides scenic and unmatched views of the city. It also has an outdoor terrace and a premium lounge. Visitors can also enjoy panoramic views of Dubai from other observation decks on levels 125 and 124.

Building with the best views

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, has been named the best building in terms of the views it offers. It got the first rank with a total 5,116 mentions of “beautiful views” in its reviews given by visitors.

The structure was constructed back in 1889 and stands 1,083 feet tall. With its appealing views, Eiffel Tower serves as a stage for many events such as light shows and repainting campaigns. From the top of the tower, one can savour 360-degree views of the city.

Others on the list

The No. 2 spot went to the Empire State Building in the US followed by Halaszbastya in Hungary, and Hallgrimskirkja in Iceland. The popular London Eye in the UK secured the fifth spot with 2,685 mentions.

To determine which building offers the best view, the study analysed the search results for the term “beautiful views” on the “things to do” section of TripAdvisor.

The company website said: “To find out which buildings have the most impressive views, we scraped search results for 'beautiful views' on the 'things to do' section of TripAdvisor for every country and US state, searching specifically for the number of 'mentions' of the term in reviews that visitors had written for an attraction. We also collected additional details about the attraction, such as location, URL, rating, number of reviews.”

Buildworld, which carried out the study, is a supplier of building materials like cement, timber, plaster, sheet materials, and insulation to tradespeople and consumers across the UK.

