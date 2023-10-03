Dubai Safari Park announces opening date of new season

Supplied photos

The Dubai Safari Park will bring back its wildlife experience as it reopens for the 2023-24 season on October 5. Bookings to the attraction are now open on its website.

Among the highlights this season are the ‘bird kingdom’ show; Asian Village's showcase that introduces visitors to some of the world's most captivating creatures; and a bird of prey show.

The 119-hectare park is home to 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds, and amphibians and invertebrates. The park, which remains shut during peak summer, offers visitors the chance to observe animals and birds in their natural habitats.

Overseen by the Dubai Municipality, the park attracted more than half a million visitors last year.

The park has five sections: African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village and the Valley. Ticket options include a day pass and a safari journey, with rates ranging between Dh50 and Dh110 per adult.

Special packages include:

- King of safari: Led by an expert guide, who will share insights about the park's diverse animal species.

- Behind the scenes: It offers a 90-minute behind-the-scenes experience to learn about the daily care services provided to the animals.

- Jungle capture: It will provide three exclusive hours for visitors to take photos of animals from unique locations within the park.

- Dine in the wild: It offers visitors the opportunity to savour their favourite meal in the heart of the park.

Visitors can also opt for special sessions to feed giraffes and rhinos.

Ahmed Al Zarooni, director of the Department of Public Parks and Recreational Facilities at Dubai Municipality, said: “In the upcoming 2023-24 season, Dubai Safari Park will offer a multitude of engaging activities that seamlessly blend entertainment and education while introducing a diverse array of animals and birds that inhabit the park."

"Visitors will have the unique opportunity to learn about the park's distinctive ecosystem and its commitment to maintaining the ideal living conditions for its resident species, ensuring their well-being in accordance with the highest health standards.”

