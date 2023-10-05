Dubai Miracle Garden hikes entry ticket prices; here's how much they cost this season

File photo

Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 5:09 PM

The flowers and iconic floral attractions are once again in full bloom at Dubai Miracle Garden.

The popular winter attraction reopened for its 12th season last weekend, and prices of entry tickets have been updated. Information on its official website shows individual admission is priced at Dh95 for adults (over 12 years old), and Dh80 for children aged between 3 and 12 years old. Entry is free for kids under 3. All prices are inclusive of VAT (value-added tax).

Meanwhile, Miracle Garden has introduced this year a special ticket rate exclusively for UAE residents, which is priced at Dh65 per entry for both adults and children. According to the park management, the discounted rate can be availed by presenting an Emirates ID and tickets are only sold at dedicated counters at Dubai Miracle Garden.

Last year, ticket prices were Dh75 for adults and seniors and Dh60 for children aged 3 to 12. Kids below 3 years old were also free. A couple of years ago, entry tickets were Dh55 and Dh40 respectively for adults and children under 12 years old.

Over 150 million flowers

Located in Dubailand, Dubai Miracle Garden continues to be a must-visit destination for residents and tourists alike, from the time it first opened on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2013. It boasts of over 150 million flowers in full bloom and the 72,000-sqm garden oasis is dubbed as one of the “region’s most picturesque and sweet-scented destinations.”

Dubai Miracle Garden is known for its breathtaking seasonal displays, featuring meticulously arranged floral landscapes and intricate designs. It has received 3 Guinness World Records, including largest vertical garden in 2013, largest flower arrangement/structure forming the shape of an Airbus A380 in 2016, and tallest topiary structure (supported) forming a shape of Mickey Mouse in 2018.

The family destination is open daily from 9am until 9pm from Monday to Friday; and from 9am until 11pm on weekends (Friday and Saturday) and public holidays.

There are public buses (Route 105) servicing commuters between Mall of the Emirates Bus Station and Dubai Miracle Garden daily.

