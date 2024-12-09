Dubai: Global Village launches new space-themed attraction with 5D cinema, LED infinity room

Photos: Supplied

Global Village has launched Exo Planet City, a new space-themed attraction, designed to offer an immersive, high-tech experience for visitors this 29th season. The attraction features a range of interactive activities designed for all ages, combining adventure, entertainment, and sensory stimulation in one dynamic space hub.

Exo Planet City is centred around a variety of activities that combine cutting-edge technology with immersive storytelling. The experience kicks off with the Infiniti Mirror Maze, where guests navigate through an infinity room featuring aquatic, forest, and space-themed realms. LED lights, illusion displays, and special effects add to the maze's "mind-bending experience".

For those seeking more excitement, the Gravity Vortex offers a thrilling sensory challenge. Guests step into a spiralling tunnel, where swirling lights and sounds create the sensation of moving through space. The interactive visual effects further enhance the illusion, making it a standout attraction for guests.

The attraction also features a 5D Cinema, with a 30-degree curved screen and dynamic seating capacity of up to 36 guests. The cinema’s multi-sensory effects, including smoke, rain, bubbles, and even snow, bring the on-screen action to life for guests who wear 3D glasses, creating a truly engaging experience for visitors.

One of the main draws of Exo Planet City is the Galaxy Hunter, an interactive game that allows visitors to pilot a spacecraft through virtual alien worlds. The game uses a dynamic motion platform and a curved dome screen. Players can engage in collaborative or competitive missions, making it a popular choice for teenagers and adults.