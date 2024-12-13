Dubai: Global Village announces new ticket offer for families

Photos: Supplied

A new family pass is now available at Dubai's Global Village, allowing families to save on entry tickets and Wonder Pass credits.

For Dh399, the festival park's 'Family Fun Pass' includes:

4 'Any Day' entry tickets to Global Village

A Wonder Pass pre-loaded with 400 points (which can be used for rides and games at the Carnaval)

Free spin on one of the popular rides (‘Arabian Night Bounce Palace’ or the ‘Festival Wheel’)

This ticket package can be purchased at Global Village's ticketing counters, located next to each of its three gates.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Neon Adventure Pass

Visitors who wish to explore the park's Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone can avail of the new adventure pass.