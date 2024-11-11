UAE: A vacation just to sleep? Rise in sleep tourism as residents prefer rest over adventure

Sleep tourism, where tourists seek destinations to enjoy a restful night's sleep or even a rejuvenating daytime nap, is gaining popularity among UAE residents. In fact, a report shows that 38 per cent of people in the Emirates are embracing sleep tourism.

Unlike traditional vacations focused on sightseeing or adventure, Hilton’s 2025 Travel Trends report reveals how UAE travellers prioritise rest alongside reconnecting with friends and family as life in the country becomes more fast-paced. They travel to improve their sleep quality, relax, and reset, often spending days catnapping in bed.

'Just one day to sleep in'

Speaking to Khaleej Times, UAE resident Sally Maddison said, “Life in Dubai is so fast-paced that we all need a break occasionally. With my husband’s busy schedule and my routine and managing life with kids, we don’t often get that downtime or quality time together. So, when we go on holiday, we prioritise relaxation."

The British expat said, "I don’t tend to over-schedule; if we feel like staying in bed all day watching movies, we do just that. Being on vacation means leaving behind all the daily tasks, letting us truly unwind. Many of my friends here feel the same, especially those with young children — they dream of just one day to sleep in."

Hotels and resorts now offer 'sleep packages', which include blackout curtains, soundproof rooms, high-quality bedding, sleep-inducing teas, guided meditation, and personalised sleep therapies. Fifty-seven per cent of UAE travellers now prefer hotels with amenities designed for better sleep.

Sally's children

Hotels in the East better than West?

Sally added, “Sleep is essential for us. I still remember a hotel in Thailand with a five-metre bed — it was gorgeous, and I had the best sleep of my life. I’d return there just for the bed and the restful experience. In places like Thailand and Bali, the bedrooms are beautiful and comfortable. But in Europe, it’s hit or miss; for instance, in Amsterdam, we stayed two weeks at a hotel with an uncomfortable bed and unpleasant smell, which made restful sleep impossible, taking away from the whole experience.”

The study also reveals that when travelling with children, three in four UAE travellers choose destinations they dreamed of visiting as kids. Moreover, 80 per cent of them often look to explore their cultural roots or heritage during their trips.

“It’s part of the plan. There are places I’ve visited as well, especially in the UK; there are special memories of places I want to take my children, including historical castles that I spent a lot of time at, as my parents took me there,” Sally quipped.

What Gen Z and Millennials feel

While experiences are key, 42 per cent of UAE leisure travellers plan to do so to rest. Among all travellers, 62 per cent say they sleep better in a hotel than at home.

The study highlighted that “Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to enjoy this practice” than their older counterparts.

Indian expat Deepika Soman emphasised that when couples are younger, especially without children, their priorities are different, and it's often about choosing a hotel with good connectivity.

Deepika Soman with her family

“That’s because you can manage everything independently, and falling asleep is not an issue. But as you get older and the stress of everyday life starts to grow, you start looking for more than just accessibility. You want a comfortable hotel that offers a luxury touch and provides calming experiences.”

Another earlier survey by OnePoll, released by the global travel site Skyscanner, revealed that 80 per cent of people in the UAE are now more mindful of sleep quality compared to a few years ago.

“When you travel with young kids, it’s not exactly a vacation; it’s more of a change of location,” added the Business Bay resident. “Besides, when children are young, they often don’t even remember these trips. That’s why, in the past, I’ve left my son with my mother, who lives with me here, and travelled with my husband to the US, Italy, Azerbaijan, France and many other places. A holiday should be a break for me too—not just a chance to catch up on sleep, which is a priority for several mothers, particularly for working mums like me, but a time for various activities we would enjoy as adults.”

Soman pointed out that couple-focused getaways are meaningful escapes, offering the chance to reconnect without the usual distractions. Travelling with children adds a different kind of joy, but the focus shifts more towards family-oriented activities.

"I feel that my vacations with my husband are essential for marital bonding and relaxation. With our busy lives, finding quality time to spend together is rare. When we go with our son, the itinerary of the holiday is very different. It's mostly centred on meeting his needs. So, those vacations are separate for us," she added. Pampered on trips Meanwhile, travellers from the UAE reiterate that they strongly prefer beach and poolside activities, pampering, and wellness experiences. Validating this, research by Hilton's 2025 Travel Trends shows that 81 per cent of UAE travellers value being pampered during their trips, and 71 per cent enjoy lying on the beach or by the pool all day. Additionally, 43 per cent often book wellness or spa experiences during their travels to enhance their sleep. American expat Natalia Miranda said, "Since we both work 60-70 hours a week and with my son juggling school activities, our time together as a family is limited. So, we focus on places to maximise that time, like sitting by the beach in Kerala or Bali. We always pack four card games, and our Uno competitions get pretty intense on holidays. For example, when we went to a resort in Kerala, we knew there wouldn't be much to do besides going to the pool, doing a bit of sightseeing, and simply enjoying each other's company. Natalia Miranda with her son "Everybody mostly likes sleeping and eating during a vacation, and so does my child," added the JLT resident. The family usually picks ten days for a holiday as they feel it's their optimal vacation time. "The first couple of days are jam-packed with sightseeing tours. Then, the last part of the trip is when we sit around the pool and eat. We don't want to exhaust ourselves by the end because we have to come back to work," added Miranda.