This unique experience is just 15 minutes away from the Maldives airport

Maldives, Asia's smallest country, is known for its stunning islands and turquoise waters. There, the experience is all about luxurious resorts that feature overwater and beach villas, fine-dining, spas, water-based activities like snorkelling, dolphin cruises, and a lot more, making it an ideal destination for couples, and perhaps a perfect setting for HBO's award-winning show The White Lotus.

There are several islands in Maldives, but only one features three resorts on a single island - Crossroads Maldives. Just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport and Malé, the country's capital, this destination goes beyond the typical “one-island, one-resort” experience and is a fully integrated lifestyle destination. With three resorts, a 30-berth quay, the legendary Hard Rock Cafe, diverse retail and dining, thrilling excursions and blissful spa offerings, Crossroads Maldives is open to all. That means, even if you reside in the country's capital, you can take a 15-minute ferry to reach the island's Marina and enjoy its several offerings. That isn't the case with private islands as those are accessible only to the resort guests.

So let's explore what makes Crossroads Maldives a great holiday destination.

THE ACTIVITIES

As an adventurous person, I seek the joys of daring activities. If I am in the mountains, hiking trails have all my interest, and so do thrilling activities like ziplines and paragliding. In Maldives, I found such thrill in watersports activities.

Crossroads is home to Best Dives, the Watersports and Dive Centre, fully equipped with everything you need for motorised and non-motorised activities. That means you can rent jet skis, banana boats, paddle boats, surfboards, and a lot more.

We rented snorkelling equipments and paddled our way into the ocean to check out the deep turquoise waters. From the surface, you can spot several fishes, stingrays, tortoises, corals and many other sea creatures. Once under the water, though, these things are much clearer. And fret not if you don't know how to swim, you're provided with life jackets that keep you afloat. The staff also monitor the waters on their jet skis, making sure we're out of harms way.

Crossroads is also home to a five-star PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors) school that offers courses for divers of all abilities, including first-timers and children.

For us, the highlight was a dolphin cruise where we head out on a yacht to see some dolphins. Sighting the playful mammals isn't guaranteed but the sunset views from the deck make the expedition worth it. And yes, we weren't lucky enough to sight the dolphins.

The Marine Discovery Centre at the Marina offers interactive experiences like coral propagation and educational tours about marine biodiversity.

Once you've had your fill of all things water, there are several other activities to check out.

As someone who loves fitness and doesn't want to miss a workout, even on holidays, I visited the gym at Crossroads which has all the equipments you need for a quick and decent workout. What excited me more was going for morning runs across the island. However, the most surprising offering was the Jiu Jitsu class. I recently started training in martial arts and at Crossroads I didn't lose the momentum.

If you're keen on learning the nation's culture, you can check out the Maldives Discovery Centre, where guests can learn about the nation’s rich cultural heritage, traditional craftsmanship, and marine conservation efforts.

For those seeking rejuvenation, the Lèn Be Well Spa at SAii Lagoon Maldives and the Rock Spa at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives provide treatments inspired by local traditions and global trends. Imagine unwinding with a Maldivian sand massage or a tropical body wrap while overlooking the ocean.

The Marina at Crossroads also features several boutique and retail stores, including a supermarket and pharmacy for all your needs. This makes the island life easier for visitors as well as over 1000 staff members who have made Crossroads their home.

For little ones, Koimala & Maalimi's Junior Beach Club and Camp, offers creative activities like cooking classes and treasure hunts.

THE FOOD

Crossroads Maldives boasts a diverse selection of dining options, including international cuisines and local Maldivian delicacies. Guests can indulge in a culinary journey at 14 restaurants to choose from, be it Chinese or Indian, there's something for every cuisine and taste.

We had two highlights in our culinary journey. First, the Ministry of Crab - a must-visit for seafood enthusiasts - this award-winning Sri Lankan restaurant serves up the freshest crustaceans in a lively setting. If you're feeling brave, you can ask to hold the king-sized crab in your hands.

Second, an unplugged cooking session. We decided to go healthy and sustainable with an interactive cooking and dining experience. At a private dining experience, we were served locally sourced produce and healthy meals from their very own organic garden at the resort. They had one aim: to educate us on the importance of healthy eating and cooking in a blissful setting. THE STAY What I liked the most about Crossroads was its three-resort setting, all of which offer distinct experiences to suit every traveller. Be it boho-chic serenity, high-energy fun, or sophisticated luxury, you will have it all, part of this island lifestyle. The properties featured overwater villas with private swimming pools and beach villas. SAii Lagoon Maldives: Surrounded by the endless blues of the Indian Ocean, this family-friendly resort offers stylish rooms and villas just steps from the powdery sand. One of its best features? An outdoor private bathtub. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives: At this resort, our group was able to turn up the volume on our vacation. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives delivers non-stop entertainment and unforgettable experiences for the whole crew, from vibrant pool parties to private jam sessions. SO/ Maldives: I just have three words for this resort: Luxurious island lifestyle. THE OVERALL EXPERIENCE Google says there are 1,192 islands in Maldives, out of which 187 are inhabited. So why Crossroads? Unlike traditional resort islands in the Maldives, Crossroads offers a unique three-resort getaway to enjoy the intimacy of a private island experience while embracing the energy of a social hub. Did you know? The Marina at Crossroad houses the only club in the entire Maldives, though, we wouldn't really recommend visiting the place. HOW TO GET THERE? With direct flights from the UAE to Velana International Airport, the Maldives is easily accessible. From the airport, the speedboat transfer whisks you to Crossroads in 15 minutes. So, pack your sunscreen, and make the most of your tropical getaway, which is just a speedboat away. ALSO READ: Got 24 hours in Qatar? Here are places you must visit Exploring Moscow's culture and culinary space