Special offer: Rayna Tours offers 1g gold for every cabin booked on Diwali cruise

The ship itself will be decked out in lights and seasonal decorations

Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 11:49 AM

In the mood for a festive cruise? Check out Rayna Tours, the leading destination management company, which has partnered with Resorts World Cruises to bring you a magical Diwali seacation this year.

The ship itself will be decked out in lights and seasonal decorations, and there’ll be plenty of Indian food for you to try.


For this regional debut, Rayna Tours has also partnered with jewellery brand Tanishq — what this means is, if you book yourself a cabin, you’ll get a gram of gold free.

Moreover, Indian tourists booking through Rayna Tours will get a complimentary UAE visa.

You have three itineraries to choose from: a two-night Doha Discovery cruise, a two-night Sir Bani Yas Island Adventure, and the three-night Oman Odyssey.

Besides all the sightseeing, you are going to want to explore the ship itself — there are activities such as waterslides and rock climbing, and a rain and Bollywood party too.

Ready to book your trip? Email cruises@raynatours.com or call or WhatsApp 971503385341. Prices start at Dh999 per person.

