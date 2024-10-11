More UAE residents plan to visit Norway next year; here's why

Photo: File

Astro-tourism is skyrocketing in the UAE as seen in the high number of travellers who are looking to fly to Norway to see the northern lights spectacle.

The Travel Trends 2025 report by Skyscanner revealed a 92 per cent year-on-year increase in searches from the UAE to Tromso, Norway, a destination known for Aurora experiences.

More than half – 53 per cent – of UAE travellers say they want to experience astro-tourism for night sky photography, 51 per cent to sleep under the stars, and 43 per cent to catch the northern lights.

“Astro-tourism combines the adventure of exploring celestial events alongside the mystical insights of astrology. Astrology is something more UAE travellers are enjoying, especially among Gen X, who are seeking a sense of connection with the cosmos. Sixty-one per cent of UAE travellers say planetary and lunar activity, such as full moons and Mercury retrograde, can heighten their sense of emotion and disrupt their travel plans,” said Skyscanner’s Travel Trends 2025 report released on Friday.

“Astro adventures are more popular than ever. My best advice is to plan early with flexibility. If your schedules don’t line up with a major celestial phenomenon, you can still enjoy incredible views year-round at places like Mauna Kea in Hawaii or dark sky parks like Galloway Forest Park in Scotland,” astronaut Kellie Gerardi was quoted as saying in the report.

New travel experiences

According to Skyscanner’s study, 2025 will be the year of collective travel experiences, such as gami-vacation, art-venture, wellness and health tourism, nature-focused travel experience and sports mode.

The study found that 81 per cent of UAE residents are expected to take a trip abroad based on the locations from their favourite video games.

About 91 per cent of UAE travellers believe that vacations can help build resilience and strength so they’re better able to handle the stress in everyday life.

"We're excited to see travellers embracing community and discovery, making every trip a memorable story of togetherness. Whether it's exploring new destinations, experiencing the thrill of sporting events, or connecting with fellow gamers and astro-enthusiasts, the power of collective exploration is transforming the way we travel," said Ayoub El Mamoun, travel expert at Skyscanner. The latest trends also show that UAE travellers are increasingly interested in a variety of destinations that offer unique experiences, value, and a mix of culture, adventure, and affordability. The top trending destinations for UAE travellers with the biggest year-on-year increase in searches are Siem Reap (Cambodia), Nassau (Bahamas), Langkawi (Malaysia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) and Abidjan (Ivory Coast).