From UAE to Mykonos: 6 things to see in Greece

If you are looking for a destination that’s as pretty as a picture, it’s time to buy a ticket to Mykonos in Greece. It’s known for its sunny beaches, vibrant lifestyle, and because (let’s face it) it makes for a stunning subject for the ’gram.

There are two sides to this city ­— on one hand, it can be cosmopolitan and on the other, it’s got an old-world atmosphere complete with cobbled streets, whitewashed houses, chapels and windmills.

Here are six things you must not miss...

Dine at Efisia

This restaurant, which subscribes to a farm-to-fork philosophy, is perfect for that fresh, local and seasonal treat. Each dish is crafted with the fresh-est catch brought in at dawn by local fishermen, organic vegetables and herbs cultivated on the island, and produce raised on family-owned lands. Even the fleur de sel, the salt, is hand-harvested from the nearby island of Delos.

Explore Mykonos Town

Also known as Chora, Mykonos Town is a labyrinthine area with winding alleys that lead you up to whitewashed buildings with vibrant blue doors and shutters. Cars are not allowed in this area for most of the day, so long walks (with plenty of posing time for those perfect shots) are the way to go.

Time for a history lesson

The Archaeological Museum of Mykonos is perfect for whose who want the backstory of Mykonos. You’ll find everything from intricate pottery to statues and relics from the neighbouring island of Delos here. Among the treasures you’ll find at the museum is the Pithos of Mykonos jar, which depicts scenes from the famous Trojan War. The jar dates back to the 7th century BC.

Sea things

Dive into Mykonos’ storeyed maritime history when you visit the Maritime Museum, which chronicles everything from the age of sails to modern shipping. Keep an eye out for ancient navigational tools, ship models, and accounts of legendary voyages that have shaped Mykonos into a maritime hub through the centuries. The Museum’s library has about 5,000 rare books, including an archive of manuscripts and photographs.