From ‘secret’ cave to Chocolate Hills: Why Filipinos in UAE should be proud of Bohol

Bohol is a destination Filipinos have been quizzed about since primary school, so much so that it would be hard to forget that it’s home to the Chocolate Hills.
But ask a Filipino expat in the UAE about the best places in their country and you’d hear about Boracay and Palawan — not Bohol nor its ‘giant chocolate kisses’ straight out of nature. The thing is, many are yet to see the province beyond the textbooks.
Romer Tesado, a Filipino resident in Dubai, had travelled to many places in Asia and a host of other destinations near the UAE, like Georgia and Armenia — but he admitted that he is yet to experience the pockets of paradise in his own country.
“Spending the last long weekend in Bohol was an eye-opener for me,” he said. “I regret not having travelled enough within my own homeland—and after seeing Bohol, I now promise to visit a local destination or two whenever I’m home.”
These days, Bohol has become much more accessible to both local and international explorers and backpackers, with the rise of budget carriers like Cebu Pacific that has a monthly calendar of seat sales.
To get there from Dubai, one has to take a nine-hour flight to Manila and get on another 90-minute trip from the Philippine capital to Bohol. With Cebu Pacific, the lowest possible roundtrip airfare for the DXB-MNL-TAG route is Dh2,400. Yes, it is a long journey, but one that’s worth every minute mid-air.
From its basic single-level airport to its narrow roads dotted by small bungalows, eateries, and neighbourhood stores, Bohol welcomes its guests to a simple, modest life. But there was nothing simple about its naturescape.
Imagine unwrapping some gigantic Hershey’s kisses (without the tips) and laying them next to each other across a wide swath of greenery — that’s how the Chocolate Hills look, all 1,268 of them.
They are green and grassy when there’s enough rain but, when dry, they turn chocolate brown.
The 14,000-hectare site used to be underwater — a single platform of coral reefs that bloomed and died about 2 to 5 million years ago. Then, in what seemed to be nature's miracle, the remnants of dead shells, corals, and bone fragments of various organisms rose to become limestone that surfaced from the sea and turned into land.
The Chocolate Hills are spread across five towns, so there are a number of ways to see them. In Sagbayan town, one of the hills was turned into an observation platform. But if you’re after a postcard-ready snap, head to the viewing deck in Carmen town; just prepare to hike some 220 steps.
While catching your breath at the peak, keep your phone and camera aside for a moment and relish the view of the conical hills that roll endlessly, as far as your eyes can see.
If you’re in for some adventure — some swimming with a bit of diving and spelunking — jump into the cool waters of the Hinagdanan Cave.
The cave used to be a community secret. Nobody knew it existed until a farmer stumbled upon a hole on a land he was trying to clear. He tried tossing a coin into it, and much to his surprise, he heard a splash of water.
It eventually became a resort of sorts and boomed as a tourist spot when movie stars started filming scenes featuring its stalactites and stalagmites. What some did not know, however, was that it also became a hiding place that saved a group of Filipinos during the Japanese occupation in the 1940s.
Out of Bohol’s treasures, however, what UAE-based travel vlogger Rafeez Ahmed wouldn’t forget was his encounter with the second-smallest primate in the world — the tarsiers.
“I was really surprised to see the tarsier. I never knew anything like that existed,” Ahmed said, recalling his recent trip to Bohol.
“When I posted about it, 99 per cent of people who reacted to the post didn’t know about it. It’s crazy that they live and can be seen in Bohol,” he added.
Ahmed was also surprised that none of his Filipino friends in the UAE ever mentioned such a unique must-see in their country.
Tarsiers are the most famous star of the destination’s flora and fauna. Only about 3 to 4 inches long, they can easily fit into one’s palm. No one should touch them, though, because they are highly sensitive creatures. They could easily get anxious and when they get too stressed, there’s a chance of them smashing their little heads onto a tree until they die.
If you have been so intrigued about Bohol that you decide to book a flight and a hotel for your next holiday, here’s a travel tip: choose a beachfront property — specifically along Alona Beach on the island of Panglao.
Alona is almost like Boracay but less saturated and definitely more peaceful. You would hear some party music but not to a point where rowdy bar-hoppers would be pouring into the streets.
You would be able to sit by yourself, bury your feet in the fine, white sand, and just listen to your thoughts under the moonlight.
There are numerous hotels in the area, catering to every budget. If you’re looking for a five-star resort, Amorita will be an easy pick.
For those who live in the UAE — where the most luxurious hotel rooms could cost up to a whopping Dh80,000 a night — the price point of Amorita is reasonable. For less than Dh800 per night, one could enjoy a spacious deluxe room with a view of the garden.
Perched on a cliff on the southern edge of the island, Amorita treats its guests to everything calm and beautiful — from its infinity pools overlooking the sea and the white beach to its open-air restaurants and greenery.
Also, where else would you get ripe mangoes, bananas and freshly baked pastries as part of everyday in-room treats? Plus, how often would you hear: Everything in the fridge is free. Beyond its trees and shrubs, Amorita is green in every way, too. Sustainability is consciously practised throughout the resort. You won’t find plastic water bottles anywhere, and its key cards are made of wood.
While this tropical destination can’t promise fine-dining experiences, its river cruise more than makes up for it.
Enjoy Filipino dishes and rice-based delicacies while sailing through all shades of green — from the jade waters to the lush forests on both sides of the river.
Bohol is a tourist destination that doesn’t try to impress. Tucked in its simplicity and unassuming facilities are the grandest wonders and the richest stories dating as far back as two million years ago. Bohol is nature’s gift to the world — and it’s one that keeps on giving.
