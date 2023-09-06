Emirates announces additional flight to popular Asian destination

A sizeable number of travellers are looking at places which are closer to the Emirates with cooler climate
Emirates has announced an additional flight to a popular Asian destination from November 1.
A third daily flight will be operating to Hong Kong. A Boeing 777-300ER will provide non-stop services between Dubai and Hong Kong.
The airline’s boosted services to Hong Kong are expected to facilitate connectivity for passengers travelling between Hong Kong and other popular destinations in Emirates’ network including the United Kingdom, UAE, Turkey and a host of European destinations.
Emirates is increasing services to 21 flights per week to meet market demand and offer customers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity.
With the third scheduled service, Emirates will now operate two daily direct flights to the city in addition to a third daily service via Bangkok, allowing customers to have more choice of timings to suit their travel plans.
The additional daily frequency between Hong Kong and Dubai will operate as EK382/383 in a 3-class configuration, offering seats in First Class, Business Class and Economy Class.
EK382/383 is scheduled to operate with timings as follows (all times are local):
November 1, 2023 - March 30, 2024:
The added flights to be deployed in November will be in addition to Emirates’ direct services on EK380/381 as well as EK384/385, operating with a short stopover in Bangkok.
