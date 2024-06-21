Dubai: Over half a million travellers recorded at airports during 4-day Eid Al Adha holidays

Photos: Dubai Media Office

Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 2:17 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 2:27 PM

More than half a million travellers passed through Dubai's airports during the four-day Eid Al Adha holidays, authorities announced on Friday.

From June 15 to 18, a total of 562,347 passengers were recorded at the the emirate's airports, said Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

Besides seeing groups of people flying into the city to explore Dubai, the authority also served pilgrims who travelled to the holy city of Makkah for the annual Haj.

The GDRFA said it is fully prepared for the expected influx of travellers who are coming back from the pilgrimage. The authority has even prepared a special stamp to welcome them back.

Lt-Gen Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, director-general of the GDRFA, said these numbers prove the emirate's popularity as a destination not only for tourists but also expats from around the world.

The officer also extended his thanks to all the GDRFA staff who didn't hesitate to spend their holidays at work, serving travellers and customers.