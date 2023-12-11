Dubai: Dh8 flight tickets to Manila announced in airline's 12.12 sale

Umrah is a pilgrimage that can be performed at any time of the year
Travelling from Dubai to Manila late next year? Plan ahead and book a ticket now for a one-way fare of only Dh8.
Philippine budget carrier Cebu Pacific has rolled out yet another seat sale for those looking to “give themselves the gift of travel” this festive season.
With its latest 12.12 sale, travellers could snap up seats on the airline’s Dubai-Manila flight for a base fare of Dh8.
The promo is valid for trips scheduled from August 1 to November 30, 2024.
However, note that the base fare doesn’t include taxes, admin fees, and surcharges.
“Promo fares are limited and nonrefundable but rebookable. Fare difference and rebooking charges may apply,” the airline said.
