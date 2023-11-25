Dubai-bound Emirates flight diverted in US

Published: Sat 25 Nov 2023, 5:59 PM

An Emirates flight bound to Dubai from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey has been diverted to Boston on Saturday due to a technical fault, an airline spokesperson has confirmed to Khaleej Times.

“Affected passengers of Emirates flight EK210 from Newark to Dubai (via Athens) have been rebooked on the next available flights to continue their journey.”

“Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance and will not be compromised,” the Dubai-based carrier spokesperson added.

According to a flight tracker, EK210 is en route for Athens and is expected to arrive at Dubai International Airport past midnight, November 26.

