Discover Phuket, Thailand’s most misunderstood island

Tropical sandy beach with coconut palm tree and swing on Phuket island in Thailand with nobody. Patong beach, Thailand.

Like thousands of other twenty somethings, I began my post-university, soul-searching gap year in Thailand.

Endlessly fascinating, gloriously chaotic, and filled with warm and friendly people, I instantly fell in love with the country, and it kickstarted my obsessive love for travelling that still hasn’t faded.

However, I was apprehensive about whether my recent trip to Phuket —Thailand's largest island and a destination known for its lively nightlife — would live up to my nostalgic memories.

As it turned out, I needn’t have worried, for Phuket surprised me in all the best ways.

Providing the perfect balance of laid-back island vibes and natural beauty, blended with city comforts such as sensational shopping, stunning 5-star hotels and amazing restaurants, it offers something for every kind of traveller.

From the ornate old town to its world-class snorkelling and delicious cuisine, here are seven reasons why it should be at the top of your travel bucket list.

1 Quiet beaches

While you can sometimes struggle to find a place for your towel on some of Thailand’s most popular beaches, many of Phuket’s golden stretches of sand are quiet, peaceful, and completely undeveloped. Measuring roughly 48km, most of the best beaches are found on the west side, with Rawai (think cute traditional fishing boats and chilled beach beverage spots) and the long and serene Bang Tao being some of my favourites.

2 Culture, history and Instagrammable streets

Street in the Portugese style Romani in Phuket Town. Also called Chinatown or the old town.

Exploring the colourful, fairytale-like streets of the oldest part of Phuket’s capital city was perhaps the most memorable part of the trip. Decorated with flowers, lanterns, bunting and quaint balconies, and home to all kinds of cool cafes, boutiques, organic food stalls, classy bars, second-hand bookshops and more, the European-style, art deco-like architecture reflects the city’s history as a key trading point for travellers from Europe, India, China and beyond. The Sunday night market is particularly unmissable, as is sampling a slice of the TikTok-famous Phuketique burnt butter toast — a Phuket-born brand that has coincidentally just opened a second branch in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi.

3 Incredible cuisine

Photo by Harriet Shephard

Spanning creamy green curries, slightly sweet-yet-salty pad Thai and fresh papaya salad, Thailand undoubtedly has some of the best food in the world. Given its past influx of traders, settlers and Chinese tin miners, Phuket’s local cuisine is also unique to the rest of Thailand, and it's an experience that no foodie can afford to miss.

The Banyan Tree Phuket (my base for most of my trip) had a whole section of its breakfast buffet dedicated to the island’s diverse and eclectic local recipes, while taking a Thai cooking class at Benjarong at the Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket was an outstanding experience, too. Allowing you to thoroughly immerse yourself in the flavours, ingredients, and stories behind Thailand’s most famous dishes, the restaurant has twice featured in the Michelin Guide Thailand, and its lagoon-side views are absolutely breathtaking.

4 Dreamy island hopping

Photo by Harriet Shephard

You don’t have to don elephant trousers and slum it in hostel dorms to experience Thailand’s legendary Phi Phi Islands. Known for their soaring limestone cliffs and idyllic beaches, the six tiny islands are just a one-hour boat ride from Phuket’s east coast. An easy day trip offered by multiple tour operators, the snorkelling is absolutely out-of-this-world, while film fanatics might recognise Maya Bay as the setting for Danny Boyle’s popular Hollywood hit The Beach.

5 Iconic sunsets

Laempromthep coast in twiilight

One of the most photographed locations on the island, you haven’t experienced Phuket properly unless you’ve joined the crowds to admire the extraordinary sunset views at Promthep Cape. Perched on the edge of the cliff, the dramatically high viewpoint also features a fascinating shrine surrounded by sculptures of elephants, and a gold-topped lighthouse. A peaceful spot to pause and reflect, you can even see as far as the Phi Phi Islands on a clear day.

6 World-class golf

Home to nine outstanding courses, Phuket’s status as a premium golf destination might surprise you. Ranked as one of the best in the world, Laguna Phuket Golf Club treats you to towering mountain views as you play, while the Red Mountain course is renowned for its unique red rocks and outstanding jagged landscape. To encourage local employment, having a caddy is compulsory, and it just adds to the fun and excitement.