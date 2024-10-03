British Airways suspends London-Tel Aviv flights until end of October

Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 3 Oct 2024, 8:58 PM

British Airways on Thursday said it was suspending London-Tel Aviv services until the end of the month as tensions mount in the Middle East.

"We ... have taken the operational decision to cancel our flights to Tel Aviv up to and including Saturday 26 October 2024," the company announced.

The airline had a daily return flight from London Heathrow to Tel Aviv.

Irish budget carrier Ryanair also said Thursday that it was suspending flights to Israel until at least the end of January, and most likely until the end of March.

It is also halting its four flights per week to Jordanian capital Amman -- two from Madrid and two from Charleroi in Belgium -- until the end of October.