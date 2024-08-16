Airfares from UAE to popular destinations soar: Which other countries have easy visa processes

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 16 Aug 2024, 7:33 AM

As airfares to popular visa-free destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan soar by as much as 300 percent during the upcoming National Day holiday, with round-trip tickets to these countries exceeding Dh2,800, there are other destinations that provide visa-free entry for UAE residents (with certain nationalities exempted) that might offer more affordable travel options.

“Travel during the National Day holiday from November 30 to December 3 is always in high demand,” said Bharath Aidasani, managing partner at Pluto Travels. “And during the last long weekend of the year, many residents plan well in advance, but this year, the surge in prices to popular destinations from the UAE has caught everyone by surprise,” said Aidasani.

However, travel industry executives told Khaleej Times that visa-free countries for UAE residents of many nationalities can explore destinations like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Seychelles, and Zanzibar where the ticket prices are comparatively lower at the moment.

“Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan have always been in demand. There are other destinations like Uzbekistan, Seychelles, Zanzibar, and Kazakhstan preferred by residents and the airfares have not increased as of now,” said Pavan Poojary, travel consultant at Luxury Travel.

“So these visa-on-arrival countries for most of the nationalities residing in the UAE can be perfect destinations during the National Day holiday,” said Poojary.

Beach destinations

For those looking for a beach getaway, “Seychelles and the Maldives are top choices for UAE residents,” said Aidasani. Both destinations offer pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and a serene environment perfect for relaxation. “However, with the increasing demand during the long weekend, we urge travellers to secure a seat well in advance,” said Aidasani.

Mountain destinations

For travellers seeking adventure and breathtaking mountain landscapes, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan offer stunning options. “The travel time to these countries is less than four hours. And due to a limited number of days off, travellers don’t want to waste too much of their time on travelling,” said Geoffrey Salatan, CEO of Geof Travel.

These destinations are known for their rugged terrains, majestic peaks, and unique cultural experiences. “The cool weather and diverse activities at these destinations make them attractive choices for UAE residents,” said Salatan.