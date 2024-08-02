Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv amid rising regional tensions

The country is an exotic and eye-opening novelty to still whet any adventure traveller’s appetite
India's national carrier, Air India, said in a statement today that it has suspended all flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel "in view of the ongoing situation in parts of the Middle East".
Scheduled operations have been suspended with immediate effect until August 8, 2024, the airline said in a statement.
It added that the carrier is "continuously monitoring the situation and extending support to [its] passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period".
Passengers will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, it said.
Italy's ITA Airways is also suspending flights to and from Tel Aviv "due to the geopolitical developments in the Middle East and to ensure the safety of its passengers and crews", the airline said in a statement on its website.
Flights have been suspended until August 6, it added.
Likewise, Lufthansa Group has cancelled all its passenger and cargo flights to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect through August 8, a spokesperson for the German airline said on Thursday.
"The reason for this is the current development in the region," the spokesperson added.
