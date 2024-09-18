E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi to get several new cruise liners to take visitors around Arabian Gulf

Exclusive discounts will also be given to the crew members of cruise ships that operate in the area

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Visit Abu Dhabi
Photo: Visit Abu Dhabi

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:39 PM

Last updated: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 2:42 PM

Several cruise liners will be coming to Abu Dhabi, allowing more visitors to explore the Arabian Gulf, tourism authorities announced on Wednesday as they launched a slew of initiatives that will elevate the emirate's reputation as a premier cruise destination.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT- Abu Dhabi) listed a number of new initiatives to enhance the cruise experience in the emirate.


Guests will have access to an exclusive digital cruise guide and a new visitor information centre at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal.

Cruise ships' crew members will also be encouraged to explore Abu Dhabi's hidden gems with a new Cruise Crew Pass, which will make them eligible for big discounts on food and beverage, retail, and attractions across the emirate.

The announcements were made at this year's Seatrade Cruise MED, which was hosted in Málaga, Spain. It was attended by more than 2,000 visitors and over 175 cruise line personnel from more than 80 countries.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from Travel