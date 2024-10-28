4-day weekend in UAE: 35% increase in travel bookings for National Day holidays

With the UAE National Day holidays just round the corner, residents are already making travel arrangements, with some agencies reporting up to a 35 per cent increase in bookings compared to last year. Online travel agency Musafir.com noted significant shifts in booking trends.

"As customers are ready to explore, local tourism businesses are gearing up to cater to diverse preferences, offering everything from all-inclusive relaxation packages to exhilarating theme park adventures," said Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.com.

His statement was supported by other agencies in Dubai. "Last year we only blocked 600 spots for National Day holidays but this year we have about 870 spots," said Safeer Mahamood, general manager at Smart Travels. "Additionally, we have individual, customised packages as well. So we are seeing an increase of 30 to 35 per cent bookings as compared to last year."

The year's National Day holiday is a long one. December 2 and 3 fall on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. When combined with the Saturday-Sunday weekend, that’s a four-day holiday.

According to research by Musafir.com, many travellers are moving away from last-minute trips and instead choosing to plan ahead. Currently, 30 per cent of travellers are planning for destinations requiring visas, signalling a growing awareness of the benefits of early bookings.

“We encourage everyone to plan ahead, especially for popular destinations such as Europe, America, Japan and South Africa where visa requirements may necessitate early arrangements,” said Rahees.

“For Schengen visas and group departures to Switzerland, Paris, Italy and Latvia, we recommend that travellers plan six to eight weeks in advance for a smooth travel experience.”

Popular destinations

More travellers are opting for unique and niche destinations, according to Safeer. "They don’t want the run-of-the-mill usual tourist packages,” he said.

He said a lot of people prefer to travel to Far East, Maldives and European destinations. “But even when travelling there, they want unique experiences. When going to Malaysia, they will explore places like Panang and Langkawi as opposed to the city," he explained.

Rahees also weighed in on the growing trend. “Right now, about 30 per cent seek unique experiences that set their trips apart,” he said. “Growing interest in destinations like Tunisia and Morocco highlights a trend toward authentic encounters, allowing travellers to immerse themselves in local lifestyles and traditions.”

According to Safeer, a drop in ticket prices also helped. “Earlier, tickets to Southeast Asian destinations and Maldives were expensive. However, now budget airlines like Whizz Air and Air Arabia offer cheaper tickets, making it much more affordable holiday destinations.”

Long vs short breaks Longer breaks seem to be more popular with over 65 per cent of travellers opting for extensive five to seven day itineraries, allowing for a deeper exploration, according to Rahees. He said that popular choices for long breaks include Paris, Rome, Lisbon and Budapest. Travellers are also booking combo packages, such as Switzerland-Paris and Switzerland-Italy. Meanwhile, those preferring shorter breaks go to nearby destinations such as Georgia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives and Azerbaijan. "These quick getaways allow travellers to recharge, experiencing new cultures and landscapes, making them ideal for families and professionals alike," said Rahees.