Dubai: RTA announces closure of 2 parking buildings

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Thursday announced that two of its multi-storey parking buildings will be closed.
The Al Rigga and Sabkha buildings will be shut for maintenance work, the authority said in its advisory. Those who have subscribed to parking services in these two areas shall be able to use their permits at alternative buildings.
Here are the alternative parking lots:
For those who will be taking the public transport, here are the nearest Metro and bus stations:
