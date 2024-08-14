Wings of Wonder: Inside the World’s Third Largest Bird Aviary in Islamabad

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 11:03 AM

Peacocks spread their elaborate tail feathers in a spectacular display of colour, turn and toss their wings and shake their tails to lure the peahens. A huge white pelican swoops over at your head and lands beside you. Meanwhile, white doves stamp around your legs or fly near your shoulders, urging you to shower her with admiration and popcorn.

This is what visitors experience at Islamabad’s Lake View Park’s walk-in aviary, which is 80-foot-high and spread over 3.8 acres of land. There are around 7,000 birds housed in their aviary and over 400 different species of birds, which includes curacaos — one of the oldest birds’ species on the planet — peacocks, crowned pigeons, crowned cranes, pheasants, flamingos, turkeys and many different types of parrots. There are also huge pelicans, who added that visitors become excited when the large birds fly over their heads.

The species of birds, including some of the rarest and most endangered. Upon entering, visitors are greeted by a kaleidoscope of colors and sounds — a symphony of chirps, whistles, and songs that echo through the towering trees and cascading waterfalls within its confines.

The aviary is designed to mimic the natural habitats of its inhabitants. From tropical rainforests to arid deserts, each section of the aviary offers a unique environment that encourages natural behaviors and promotes breeding success. Guests can wander through winding paths, each turn revealing a new species in its lush setting. Look closely, and you might catch a glimpse of the majestic harpy eagle or the elusive shoebill stork.

This remarkable bird aviary stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence between nature’s winged wonders and human stewardship. With its towering 80-foot-high enclosure, it proudly claims its position as the third largest aviary sanctuary on the global stage, an awe-inspiring testament to the marvels of conservation and preservation.

Step into this verdant sanctuary, and visitors are instantly enveloped in a symphony of colours, sounds, and life. The air is alive with the melodious chorus of thousands of birds, their vibrant plumage painting the sky with hues of azure, emerald, and crimson. The verdant landscape is punctuated by the serene vista of a tranquil lake, its shimmering waters reflecting the vibrant tapestry of avian life that thrives within. This sanctuary of such magnitude naturally hosts a staggering array of avian species, a veritable melting pot of biodiversity that spans continents and ecosystems.

The experience of visiting the aviary goes beyond mere observation. Interactive exhibits invite guests to engage with the ecosystem through touch, sound, and sight. Educational programmes, such as birdwatching workshops and nature walks, are designed to immerse visitors in the beauty of avian life.

Children can enjoy hands-on activities at the aviary’s discovery center, where they can learn about bird anatomy, migration patterns, and the importance of preserving habitats. The combination of fun and education creates a memorable experience for families, fostering a sense of responsibility towards nature.

Feathered friends Other than a safe environment for mostly imported birds, the aviary also offers a “great learning experience” to the hundreds of students and foreign and local tourists who visit the facility daily. “I have seen the white peacock here for the first time and I am loving it,” intermediate student Shafqat, who had come from Multan, over 500 kilometres from Islamabad, told. “I have a special liking for birds, read about them in the books and see them on social media, but it is quite amazing to see them here physically.” The aviary is home to a number of varieties of peacocks, cranes, pelicans, ducks, parrots, cockatoos, emus, ostriches, pigeons and other birds imported from Brazil, Australia, Malaysia, and the Americas. “We have around twenty percent local and eighty percent imported birds in the aviary and they all are provided with food, water and shelter,” Zubair Ahmed, the aviary in-charge, told. “All birds roam freely here in a protected environment and visitors can interact with them and even feed them.” With its hundreds of trees, ponds, nests and incubation areas, the enclosure offers a natural habitat to most birds while some are kept in cages and cabins specially designed so visitors can interact with them closely. “The good thing is they [the management] have planted fruit trees here and birds could pluck them for food,” Shafqat said.

The avian wonders of this sanctuary are not confined to the realms of elegance and grace alone. Here, amidst the lush vegetation, one can encounter the quirky antics of black swans, the flamboyant displays of turkeys, and the vibrant plumage of red and blue macaws. Pheasants flaunt their iridescent feathers, while parrots and cockatoos regale visitors with their playful chatter.