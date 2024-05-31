Velox Life Safety & ATeis Middle East Innovative Fire Detection And Alarm Solutions

Published: Fri 31 May 2024, 10:41 AM

ATEIS Middle East FZCO started operations in the UAE in 2006 in response to the need of bringing innovation in voice evacuation and public address systems, especially by integrating both systems instead of separate systems, which was the norm till then. ATEIS also brought in the pro-audio public address system with speakers that allow high-end users like malls, buildings, and the Dubai Metro to play hi-fi music as well as mass evacuation commands when necessary. This type of systems is in operation in Burj Al Arab, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Festival City and many other mega projects in the Middle East, Africa and India markets.

“Our innovation was our scientific approach to intelligibility with high audio clarity stemming from exhaustive acoustic testing ahead of each installation. We were the path breakers in this type of systems and now they are the norm in the entire Middle East region,” informs Hussam Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer, ATEIS Middle East FZCO, and Co-Founder, VELOX Fire Detection and Alarm Systems.

In 2011, ATEIS voice evacuation and public address systems were first integrated with fire alarm systems to enhance life safety. Consequently, we the first factory for fire detection and alarm systems under the brand name VELOX was set up. Born and growing in Dubai, the VELOX brand of smart fire detection and alarm system, is now exporting in more than 35 countries around the world with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and brand new factory in Canada catering to North America.

“We have several patents in the sounder flasher technology including one which consumes only 3 milliamps while the competition uses 18 to 39 milliamps. We were the first in the world to introduce the Bakhoor feature in our fire alarm system panels installed in villas. The system is EN54 Certified and it is now mandatory and a standard feature for home safety in the UAE,” affirms Haddad.

When the government made it mandatory for all villa home owners to install fire alarm systems in Jan 2024, VELOX and Dubai Civil Defense joined forces to protect families and properties from the devastating effects of fires.

“We have introduced our cutting-edge wireless fire alarm system, installed in just 30 minutes. No drilling! No hassle! And with 10-year battery life, total peace of mind. You need to call us on 800 83569 and we will do the rest,” Al Haddad adds.

Usual fire alarm detectors can be triggered due to smoke from Shisha, Bakhoor smoke and cooking fumes. On the touch screen panel of the VELOX system, the Bakhoor feature is engaged with just one touch, which adjust the detector sensitivity not to react for shisha smoke or bakhoor scents for a defined limited time as per regulations. This time can be expanded as per user needs with a touch of button. After the event, the system automatically reverts to normal. However, in case of a real fire and thicker smoke during the interval, the heat detector detects that and reports the fire overriding the Bakhoor mode. This completely new concept, like other VELOX innovations, facilitates ease of use and simple operation.

“Our products are innovative, easy to install and adds value to your property,” says Abanob Samouel, Regional Marketing Manager of VELOX. The informative and well-designed websites of ATEIS and VELOX provides insights about the companies’ products and services thanks to a good Sales and Marketing department with creative strategies and dedication to give the customer the best products and services.

“We have worked with the Ministry and Departments of Civil Defence in the UAE for home life safety projects since 2015, informs Samouel. Different type of product systems is available for villas the Civil Defence has approved, whether they are under construction or already constructed. Both types come with two different types of installation.

“VELOX engineers visit the villa site and advise the owner on what kind of system is appropriate for his home. If the owner wants wired solutions with all the features, that is available for homes under construction. Alternately, the owner of a constructed home can go for the latest wireless systems. “Smoke and heat detection, wireless, 868-megahertz MESH technology allowing a number of detectors to communicate with each other wirelessly are some of the innovative features of VELOX. “Up to 50 devices can be installed around the house in 30 minutes,” he assures. “10 years warranty means there is no need of battery changing or service necessary. Every two or three weeks, the owner can test if the system is functioning well by pressing the test button. In case, something is indeed not working, it is easy to reach VELOX by calling toll free 800 83569. A VELOX service technician will reach in the shortest time possible to set it right,” adds Al Haddad. Also featuring patented new technology called Thermal Optical Detection, allows the VELOX system to detect the heat of the smoke and recognise the source as dangerous or not and avoid false alarms. A small 10cmX10 cm panel fixed on the wall controls the entire system. An innovative feature button called ‘Auto- Locate’, pressed during a fire incident when all the detectors are ringing, shuts down all but the one nearest to the actual fire. The TRA-approved 868-megahertz frequency does not interfere with other wireless devices like garage door or baby monitor, in the home. Detection of Carbon monoxide emission is optional in some systems. If the villa already has an older VELOX or other manufacturer’s fire alarm system, VELOX technicians can diagnose and update the system. They can also backward update VELOX firmware. The Open Protocol concept that VELOX has been pioneering since 2011 allows owners to mix and match devices, even non-VELOX systems that work seamlessly. “We have both men and women technicians to install advanced fire detection and alarm systems in villas. Our competent installation and services will ensure peace of mind to all our customers, who can be confident that VELOX systems, similar to theirs, are installed in several prestigious malls, hotels and iconic buildings in the UAE.” “We will continue our pursuit for perfection and innovation and support all Civil Defence initiatives. The new rule of installing mandatory fire alarm systems in villas, is a natural evolution to the Civil Defence’s continuous pursuit of protecting lives and property and is immensely innovative and significant,” Al Haddad emphases.

