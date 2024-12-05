Dubai International is the primary international airport for Dubai and the UAE, connecting more than 240 destinations across 6 continents with nearly 100 airlines. The airport has three major terminals and four concourses.

The UAE airports are well-positioned for continued success, ready to maintain their leadership in global aviation industry and redefine the travel experience for guests while paving the way for future growth and innovation, experts say.

Analysts and aviation experts said the UAE is known for its thriving aviation industry, with some of the busiest airports in the world serving millions of passengers every year. The emirate’s airports are expanding in a fast-forward mode to welcome an estimated 140 million passengers this year compared to 134 million in 2023.

“The UAE has become a hub for aviation investment, attracting local and international investors looking to capitalise on the industry's growth potential,” they said.

The UAE, which aims to host 40 million visitors by 2031, is implementing a multi-billion dollar airport development and expansion project that will help the airports to handle more than 300 million passengers annually. The emirate has also outlined plans to build new airports and expand existing ones to stay competitive as a global aviation hub.

Saj Ahmad, Chief Analyst at London-based StrategicAero Research, said Dubai International’s resurgence is in some ways unsurprising. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the airport was handling over 88 million passengers and is now on track to exceed 91 million mark this year.

“This speaks not only to the robust demand for travel to Dubai and transiting through the city on its two big hosts, Emirates and flydubai, but it also signifies the inherent need to further expand Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central as the future travel point for the city to grow its aviation hub for the next 50-plus years,” Ahmad told Khaleej Times.

“Dubai International saw more direct traffic, despite the regional conflict that has dampened demand for travel at other airports in the region. This showcases Dubai’s longstanding appeal as a global attractor for investors,” he said, adding that the investments made in the city during the post-pandemic era have brought in more people to the UAE as a whole.

Going forward, he said Dubai International has scope and capacity to grow even further. “As Emirates gears up to expand its fleet at the end of 2024 with the arrival of new Airbus A350-900s, I’d expect 2025 traffic targets to get close to 95 million passengers,” he said.

Andrew Charlton, managing director at Geneva-based consultancy Aviation Advocacy, said the growth of UAE’s airports is as impressive as that of its airlines.

“Indeed, the two are directly connected. The airlines could not be successful without being able to deliver quality connections and that is dependent on the airports. The expansion also is connected to the airlines, but not just the UAE ones, but also increasingly, other airlines that see the UAE as a destination. Those passengers need a good system that they can use,” Charlton told Khaleej Times.

He was of the view that DXB expansion is going to be difficult due to space limitations, but increased services and other ancillary options, including eVTOL services and so on are being discussed, I understand.

“There are fewer space restrictions at other airports, but there is also a need to ensure that the infrastructure will keep pace with the traffic demand,” he said.

John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting, said partnership with key local airlines and their success, is a fundamental driver of airport expansion.

“Emirates and flydubai for Dubai, Etihad for Abu Dhabi and of course Air Arabia in case of Sharjah are key growth factors for the UAE’s airports. The use of new efficient aircraft combined with the region’s good geographic location are also key to the growth of these airports,” Strickland told Khaleej Times.

After the inauguration of Terminal A, Zayed International Airport is now able to handle 45 million passenger annually. The airport’s capacity will increase to 65 million passengers in the second phase of expansion.

Airports expansion

With capacity to cater for 115 million passengers, Ahmad said Dubai International is not under any immediate threat of hitting limits and having to curtail growth. However, that capacity constraint will be tested over the next few years as “we see an influx of traffic” that will support the 2029 Asian Winter Games, as well as the planned 2034 FIFA World Cup.

In tandem, the need to plough more money into and expand Al Maktoum International Airport becomes an ever-more pressing need, he said.

In addition, Al Maktoum International Airport is also part of the expansion project. Upon completion, it is anticipated to be bigger than Dubai International with 250 million passenger capacity. Currently, it handles only a portion of Dubai’s passenger traffic, cargo and private aircraft flights.

This showcases Dubai's longstanding appeal as a global attractor for investors.

In addition to Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports, Sharjah International Airport is home of the Middle East and North Africa region’s largest low-cost carrier Air Arabia and it will be able to handle up to 25 million passengers by 2026.

“Sharjah International Airport has also been expanding and upgrading its facilities and services to keep pace with the increasing demand for air travel, as well as to attract more airlines and passengers to its terminals. It is implementing a Dh1.2 billion terminal expansion that will increase the airport’s capacity to 20 million passengers a year,” says an aviation expert.

New Aircraft induction

Next year, Ahmad of Strategic Aero said flydubai is also planning to unveil its next big airplane order — likely to be between the incumbent 737 MAX or the alternative Airbus A320neo families to support its expansion and growth.

In 2026, the Dubai-based airline will also start inducting its first 787-9 widebody airplanes that will further enhance its international reach to new markets — all of this is a huge catalyst for Dubai International and the city as a whole, which in turn will yield great economic strength for Dubai and the wider UAE as a whole.

In addition, Emirates is also expected to receive its long delayed 777X airplanes to replace the ageing A380s and 777s in its fleet — alongside the A350s and 787s the airline has on order, it’s not hard to see why that 115 million capacity limit will be reached sooner rather than later.

In order to maintain and cement its place as the global nexus for travel, Ahmad said Dubai has to redouble its efforts into getting Al Maktoum International Airport a bigger slice of the pie so that Dubai removes the inherent capacity choke point in later years.

Role of Technology One the key game changer for Dubai International is the expansion of not just its visa on arrival regime, but the wider use of e-gates has allowed passengers to transit through the airport with greater speed, according to Ahmad. In addition, he said facial recognition technologies have allowed a quicker experience for passengers. "With the integration of AI-assisted systems, more automation means greater passenger handling capabilities without the need for more physical airport expansion to cater for higher demand. On the back of that, more enhanced scanning devices will ensure that liquids and laptops won't need to be removed from bags as they are now, saving yet more time for staff and passengers alike while maintaining security levels," he said. To a question about the role of technology in aviation sector uplift, Charlton said it is an integral part of the development strategy and aviation sector has no exception. "I expect eVTOLs and other unmanned or small airborne vehicles will be next, along with smarter and smarter passenger flow management techniques. Further, the air traffic control systems are upgrading and updating on regular basis," he said. Strickland, an industry veteran with over 40 years in the airline industry, said technology, which makes the passenger experience easier, quicker and less stressful, will continue to be rolled out. "So too automation, digital and AI will increasingly be used to improve airport processes and drive greater efficiency," he said. For those on connecting flights, the retail experience at the airport is beyond world class. It exceeds expectations and allows passengers to enjoy fine dining, shopping and experience other leisure and relaxation options. "The investments being made at Dubai International will of course be expanded and replicated at Dubai World Central. This competitive edge will ensure that both airports leverage technology strengths to allow passengers a more stress free and simpler travel experience," Ahmad said. Challenges Ahead About the challenges for the UAE airports expansion, Charlton of Aviation Advocacy said the challenges are threefold. "First, the physical limits of available space. That is hard to change. Secondly, the infrastructure including managing the airspace, and that the UAE's airports are all working on, to their credit. Thirdly, growth requires continuing demand. That is a joint effort between the airlines, the airports and the UAE itself," he said. Strickland of JLS Consulting said geopolitical challenges in the region create uncertainty and should be considered biggest challenge to the aviation industry. "The growth and building of new airports, for example in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and India will shift market dynamics and increase competition for the UAE," he said.

