Türkiye's centenary celebrations reflect a century of resilience

The nation commemorated a momentous century of its existence with a series of special events to honour the landmark anniversary

By Kushmita Bose Published: Mon 30 Oct 2023, 3:00 PM

Over the course of 100 years, the Republic of Türkiye has stood as a living testament to the potential for profound change, the significance of secularism, and the limitless possibilities inherent in a nation united by a common purpose. From the echoing calls of the muezzin to the bustling streets of Istanbul; from the ancient ruins of Ephesus to the modern skylines of Ankara — The nation displays the perfect blend of history and progress, tradition and innovation.

This fusion of tradition and progress has not only shaped Türkiye's landscape but has also inspired nations worldwide.

Now, as the nation celebrated its 100th anniversary, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications orchestrated a diverse array of events. These celebrations marked a significant milestone for Türkiye that truly befitted the grandeur of the 'Century of Türkiye'.

According to statements, the events showcased the transformative milestones achieved over the century since the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye, with an emphasis on the ‘Century of Türkiye’ road map. As part of the events, the nation’s achievements across diverse fields over the past century, ranging from the defence industry to cultural accomplishments, was showcased through a range of digital exhibitions and 3D displays.

A visual show featuring drones and fireworks in Istanbul, and the 100th Year March resonated in historical locations with special light shows, were among the highlights of the celebrations.

Furthermore, a special exhibition titled ‘From the Past to the Future: Türkiye Century’ was erected in front of Atatürk Cultural Centre (AKM) in Istanbul's Taksim Square. This exhibition provided an interactive experience incorporating water screens, aquatic presentations, and 3D content broadcasts.

Furthermore, prominent metropolitan squares such as Bakırköy Republic Square in Istanbul, July 15 Kızılay National Will Square in Ankara, and Konak Square in Izmir witnessed specially crafted visuals and content in honour of the centenary on digital screens. These displays were accompanied by a performance of the ‘100th Year March’ by the Cumhuriyet Symphony Orchestra. In addition, a ‘Türkiye Century Installation’ inspired by the official centenary logo was constructed at the entrance of Istiklal Avenue in Taksim Square. This installation presented a variety of content related to the 100th year on a large screen, offering live viewing on-site through broadcasting.

With the ‘Voice of the Republic, Colour of the Republic’ event, iconic sites like Galata Tower, Haydarpaşa Train Station, the Republic Museum, Ethnography Museum, Clock Tower, Dolmabahçe Palace, as well as popular destinations like Ephesus and Cappadocia, will be illuminated with spectacular light displays.

The 100th anniversary celebrations also culminated in other grand crescendo of festivities. A special exhibition dedicated to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was showcased in Üsküdar Square in Istanbul, showcasing projects that have transformed dreams into reality during his two-decade leadership. The exhibition will feature immersive 360-degree displays.In tandem with the Directorate of Communications, centennial celebrations was held in various city squares. Abroad, embassies will host diverse commemorations. The directorate will also curate exhibitions and showcase special videos at foreign missions.

Fahrettin Altun, the head of the directorate, highlighted that they have prepared comprehensive events as part of the 100th anniversary of the republic and that it will be celebrated in a manner befitting the ‘Century of Türkiye’.

"Our beloved nation, overcoming many challenges and obstacles throughout history, proudly carries our republic to its 100th year. Now, under the leadership of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, we will continue to work with all our might to elevate our country to higher ranks in every field with the vision of the 'Century of Türkiye' and to preserve this sacred homeland handed down by our ancestors for eternity," Altun said.

Altun underscored Ankara's ambition to celebrate the centenary in an unprecedented manner, highlighting projects and activities executed in seamless collaboration with diverse institutions and organisations. He concluded by affirming their intent "to announce the commencement of the 'Century of Türkiye' to the world."

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com